Reuters: Chevron will be allowed to expand its operations in the country after the dialogue resumes

The company will be able to reactivate once the government and opposition resume talks this weekend.

After the announcement by President Gustavo Petro at the dialogue table between the national government and the Unified Platform in Mexico, Reuters news agency reported that the United States is already preparing this Wednesday to authorize Chevron so that it can work in Venezuela in another region. expanded.

One of the conditions imposed by the Joe Biden government to allow the oil company to operate in the country is the resumption of negotiations, a fact announced by Petro.

The agency stated that “the US mandate for Chevron to help rebuild the deteriorating oil production in the country was one of the most important advantages of sparking talks between the Venezuelan government and its opponents.”

