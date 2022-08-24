Restorative justice what is it and how will it work with petty crime?

There is controversy in the country after Statements by the Minister of Justice, Nestor Osuna, who raised Need to reform the prison system So that the victims are the center of attention.

The chief justice suggested that Victims of petty crime face offenders face to face to arrange repair.

In an interview with La W, director of criminal law at the Universidad del Rosario, Francisco Centurareferred to in the matter, specifically to propose to Cell phone thieves return them and pay for the data as compensation.

In front of that, he stressed that it is a bold and controversial proposal. “There is no difficulty in applying restorative justice mechanisms when it comes to petty crimes (…) The answer is not necessarily imprisonment.”

He also indicated that “there are other ways to restore the violated rights of those affected, which can occur through requests for amnesty, through community action, They are forms used in other systems and are alternative methods of imprisonment.”

The former Deputy State Prosecutor asserted that “Not necessarily the answer to cell phone theftbehaviors such as alimony and check fraud, They are criminal types That in many proposals for more than 20 years, the need has been raised to extract it from criminal law and to search for other mechanisms of social control that allow the deterrence of the offender and the recovery of the victim.

Regarding the margin of error in this proposal, the professor clarified that We must differentiate when it comes to behaviors isolated from cell phone theft A When it comes to an ongoing criminal act with many participants.

“In these criminal gang cases, the transaction cannot necessarily be the monetary compensation.There is already a collective interest, he said, in that this harm is severely punished.

Finally, he emphasized that restorative justice “is a program that tends because the victim and the accused, in behaviors that are not repeated, Seeking to restore rights violated by the conflict, with the participation of a facilitator“.

