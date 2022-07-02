Located in the northeast of the Humboldt Forum between Schlueterhof and Spree side, ‘Deli Alexander’ and ‘Restaurant Wilhelm’ has the largest outdoor gastronomy in town Humboldt Forum. During their stay, guests can admire the Baroque sculptures of Schleutter, the eastern city center or Berlin Cathedral. The concept is divided into two interconnected sites built in close collaboration with the Humboldt Forum: the internationally oriented ‘Deli Alexander’ and the casual fine dining concept ‘Restaurant Wilhelm’ with German-French cuisine. Fabian Fiedler will be in charge of the kitchen Three-star Aqua Restaurant In Wolfsburg as Chef Pârtissier and in Two star restaurant Haerlin I worked in Hamburg. Multiple award winner Patrick Garros is also responsible for conceptual direction and has made a name for himself not least because of his presidency of the German Bocuse D’Or and his written publications with Eckart Witzigmann.

At Deli Alexander, guests can experience the concept of “Bread & Bowls” on 110 indoor and nearly 200 outdoor seats with views of Berlin Cathedral and the Spree – selected dishes that bring together inspiration from different continents. Under the motto “Not just mainstream, but lots of new stuff,” Deli Alexander celebrates the cultures of Europe, North and South America, Australia and Asia and is thus a meeting point for museum guests and groups to wrap up a visit with culinary masterpieces, pasta dishes for under ten euros and coffee. Ice cream and cake shows are also possible for short visits. At Restaurant Wilhelm, a rich culinary history is celebrated with a casual fine dining concept, which is based on the Humboldt period in Paris, but also has local influences from Berlin. The restaurant has a total of 90 indoor seats and about 100 outdoor seats in the Schlueterhof. With dishes changing regularly, German-French cuisine is based on the various exhibitions in the museum itself as well as on regional and seasonal possibilities. See also Spotting the remains of new flying reptiles in the drawer of the UK Museum | Paleontology

The Humboldt Forum is a new place for culture and science in central Berlin, between Alexanderplatz and Brandenburg Gate and near Museum Island. Architecturally speaking, the Humboldt Forum thrives on the contrast between contemporary elements and the reconstructed Baroque facades of the Berlin Palace. These discontinuities persist in history and architecture within – connectivity differences form the software core of the Humboldt Forum. The two sites are also directly integrated into the exhibition concept of the Humboldt Forum: Three of the 35 monuments at the Humboldt Forum, which are used to celebrate important events and aspects of the site’s history, are in the “Wilhelm Alexander” buildings, see above Kitchen utensils and dishes from the Berlin Palace and the Palace of the Republic as well as Wall reliefs in Meissen faience, which were originally also lit up in a restaurant in the Palace of the Republic.

