Respectively, free TV broadcasting exceeds 40,000 users

Respectively, the Italian free streaming platform dedicated to international TV series that was not released in Italy started in 2022 with the first surprising result: more than 40 thousand registered users. In just three months, a result has been achieved confirming the excellent start obtained after the official launch on October 14, 2021, with a growth trend that remains stable.

Added to this trend is data that shows how users are becoming passionate about the platform and the increased use of content. 60% of those registered have watched at least two TV series, and among them, 55% have watched more than three series. This data is important because it reaches the average of early October users and newcomers, indicating increased interest in the project and the offerings.

Another significant figure is the average user time spent on the platform which is a streak of continuous growth, boasting a 42% increase in the second month, and an additional 39% advance in the third month. In these early months of Serially, some data is also emerging regarding users’ tastes in terms of the TV series genre: the platform’s favorite titles, respectively, belong to the fantasy, comedy, drama, and thriller genres.

The title that impressed users the most is “Cupid”, a fiction that tells the story of the goddess of love in a modern key: Cupid. This TV series was a huge hit in Spain, which was also confirmed in Italy. Second place was Prasek, the British comedy-drama considered to be the most successful TV series of the past seven years in the UK.

Si Fueras Tu follows the Spanish thriller starring Maria Pedraza, a face known for her participation in Elite and La casa di carta. Surprisingly, given the last publication in December, the arrangement is followed by Beowulf, the historical series dedicated to the famous Anglo-Saxon epic poem, and 12 Deadly Days, a Christmas-themed thriller. This latest series in particular caught the attention of new users and also became the most followed series on Serially in the days leading up to Christmas.

“These first results are certainly more than encouraging and confirm the growing interest of users in our platform.” Announce Alessandro Mandelli, CEO of Serially. “The absence of subscription restrictions, in a historical period like the current one, which is experiencing increases related to services and raw materials, makes Serially an ideal solution for Italians looking for forms of entertainment that do not burden their monthly expenses.” Once again, “the platform is the ideal alternative for anyone who wants to feel free to evaluate different titles without activating an additional subscription.”

The series is broadcast online from This pageOn mobile devices through the app available for iPhone e iPadAndroid, on Smart TVs thanks Camel and Android TV (available on various models from the following brands: Sony, TCL, Philips, Hisense, Nokia, Sharp, Metz, Xiaomi, Panasonic, Thomson, Telefunken). The release will also follow Samsung and LG to be held in the coming months.

