Resident Evil, the Netflix TV series, has a release date set

there Netflix TV Series Inspired by excellence vampire It will be available for well-known streaming platform starting with the following system July 14. It was announced today by the American company, which also revealed the official poster for the exhibition, which you can see below.

The television series, albeit associated with the well-known horror epic, will deviate greatly from the events narrated in video games and in the canonical film, and suggests original story which will still try to reflect the narrative style of the franchise.

Resident Evil, what is the subject of the Netflix TV series?

The show will be shown in the near future, specifically in 2036will be the protagonist Jade Wesker, one of the daughters of well-known villain Albert Wesker, who will be called to investigate and then battle countless infected creatures and monsters. As we understand from the poster, it is clear that the TV series will also talk about T virus Based on Umbrella Companyalthough it is not known what kind of role we can expect in the narrative.

The Resident Evil cast Stars Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, Paola Nuñez, Ahad Raza Mir, Connor Gosatti and Lance Reddick. We only know that the latter will have to explain Albert WeskerThe roles of the rest of the actors are unknown.

Given the relative proximity to the release date, we expect first Trailer teaser Coming in the coming months, let’s take a look at what this live-action TV series has to offer, even from a simple visual standpoint.

Meanwhile, in the field of video games, lovers vampire Waiting to understand when the expected DLC for Chapter 8 will arrive, villagewhich should be preparatory, according to frivolous ideas, at least from a narrative point of view, for what will be told in the next game that should forever close the narrative arc that began more than 20 years ago.