Resegone Online – News from Lecco and its Boycott »Working in Unison for the Common Good

A message from the Taiwanese ambassador to Italy, S.D. Mine

We suggest a message from Jaushieh Joseph Wu Ministry of Foreign Affairs Republic of China (Taiwan)

“The global community is facing an unprecedented series of crises: from the ongoing challenge to the variables of COVID-19 and stalled efforts on climate change, supply chain disruptions and the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by Russia. Now more than ever, growing rhetorical and military intimidation from China threatens peace and regional stability. All of these things will have an impact on the safety and well-being of the world. When the members of the United Nations meet again in New York this year, these leaders must be reminded that all people – including the Taiwanese people – deserve to have their voices heard and to be part of the collaborative effort to confront These challenges are for the global good.

Taiwan, a beacon of democracy in Asia and a positive force in the world, is a valuable partner who can help overcome these global challenges. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic, Taiwan has provided humanitarian support around the world, including necessary medical supplies and masks, as well as its own vaccine development and sharing. Taiwan also sent more than 550 tons of humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people in the wake of the Russian invasion of their country, as well as donating more than $40 million to Ukrainian refugees.

Additionally, Taiwan is committed to combating climate change, through a project aimed at reducing net carbon emissions by 2050 and ongoing policies to help achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). As the world’s second largest economy by GDP and a major semiconductor manufacturer, Taiwan plays a major role in global supply chains. As a champion of democracy, Taiwan is working to protect the status quo and uphold the rules-based international order. While China uses coercion to export its brand of authoritarianism abroad, Taiwan allows its free and open society to lead by example.

Unfortunately, Taiwan is unable to participate in the largest and most important global cooperation forum due to ongoing repression by the People’s Republic of China. By deliberately confusing the “one China” principle with UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 – which defined who represented “China” within the organization for nearly 50 years – Beijing is misleading the world by spreading incorrect information that Taiwan is part of the People’s Republic of China . Contrary to these false claims, the resolution does not take a stance on Taiwan, nor does it include the word “Taiwan.” The long-term status quo is that the Republic of China (Taiwan) and the People’s Republic of China are two separate jurisdictional states, and neither is subordinate to the other. The people of Taiwan can only be represented in the international community through their free and democratically elected government.

The misinterpretation of United Nations National Assembly Resolution 2758 has long deprived Taiwan of the right to participate in the United Nations and its specialized agencies, as well as deprived the international community of the opportunity to benefit from Taiwan’s contributions. Even worse, the efforts of the People’s Republic of China to rewrite Taiwan’s status at the United Nations undermine global peace and stability. Beijing’s recent dangerous military exercises surrounding Taiwan are a case in point.

The Charter of the United Nations clearly states that the purposes and principles of the United Nations are to maintain international peace and stability, and that international disputes should be resolved by peaceful means. However, Beijing continues to conduct military exercises in areas around Taiwan, undermining the status quo in the Taiwan Strait, increasing tensions, affecting international trade and transportation, and jeopardizing regional peace and security. These irresponsible actions must be condemned and stopped. Given the current circumstances, it is very important that the United Nations and its member states stop allowing this member, who is a member of the UN Security Council, paradoxically, to dictate the positions of the organization according to their own political agenda. Accepting China’s illegitimate claims on Taiwan will only destabilize the region, which also goes against the very purpose of the United Nations.

Taiwan will firmly defend its sovereignty and security. As a responsible member of the international community, Taiwan will also continue to exercise restraint in response to China’s provocations, and work side by side with like-minded countries to maintain peace and stability in the region. And as we have shown the world over the years, we will continue to fulfill our international responsibilities by actively participating and contributing to the international community.

The theme of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, “A Watershed Moment: Transformative Solutions to Interconnected Challenges,” is vividly reminiscent of the grave challenges facing the international community: the COVID-19 pandemic, food and energy shortages, disruptions to global supply chains, climate change, the list goes on. When the United Nations talks about “common solutions” and “solidarity” to address “interconnected crises,” we could not agree more. Taiwan is more than willing and able to be a part of such joint solutions. Certainly, the 23.5 million resilient Taiwanese should not be excluded from such a major global effort.

We are grateful that countries around the world are beginning to realize what Taiwan can offer and that many of them support Taiwan’s strong participation in the United Nations system. Among them, on July 6 this year, the EU Parliament overwhelmingly approved a resolution expressing support for Taiwan’s large participation in international organizations. The G7 countries also expressed similar support. In particular, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken publicly encouraged all UN member states to join the US in supporting Taiwan’s important participation in the UN system last October.

All our common obstacles require maneuvers. These interconnected dangerous crises cannot be resolved until the whole world comes together. Taiwan has proven to be a reliable and indispensable partner, and the Taiwanese people are ready to contribute. Let’s work together for the common good! “