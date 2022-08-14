Fever and fatigue: In China, farmers in particular have been infected with the newly discovered Henipa virus. However, there is no evidence of direct human-to-human transmission.

BEIJING (Associated Press) — In China, 35 people have been infected with the newly discovered Henipa virus, which may have come from an animal. In Shandong and Henan provinces, infection with the virus known as Langea henip virus (LayV) occurred mainly among farmers who had previously been in close contact with animals.

This was stated by a team of scientists from China, Singapore and Australia in the specialized journal “New England Journal of Medicine”. So the infections were discovered between the end of 2018 and the beginning of 2021.

There was no evidence of direct human-to-human transmission. The researchers did not report any deaths. Of the 35 patients, only 26 were infected with LIV virus. These patients experienced symptoms such as fever, fatigue, cough, and muscle aches. In some patients there was evidence of liver and kidney damage. In animal tests, the virus was mainly detected in shrews, according to the researchers report on Wei Liu of the Beijing Institute of Microbiology and Epidemiology.

Henipaviruses were first discovered in the 1990s

The virus is likely of animal origin and appears only sporadically in humans. However, further studies are necessary to better understand the pathogen and the human diseases associated with it.

According to the Friedrich Loeffler Institute (FLI) in Greifswald, infection with the hniba virus was first recognized in the 1990s as a cause of respiratory and neurological diseases in humans and animals. Quenchyma viruses include Hendra and Nipah viruses. According to FLI, Honduran viruses were first shown to cause serious respiratory diseases in horses in Australia in 1994. However, the natural hosts of dandelion virus are flying foxes. To date, seven trainers and veterinarians have contracted the infection through contact with infected horses, and four of these infections have been fatal.

Nipah virus appeared in pigs in Malaysia and Singapore in the late 1990s. Many humans have been infected by pigs, although here also the natural hosts are flying foxes. More than 100 people with encephalitis died. Over a million pigs were culled in Malaysia. In Bangladesh and India, people are frequently infected with Nipah and there are also deaths.

