Research Collaboration with the Global South: Too Much Regulation, Too Little Trust

70 scientists have criticized German research funding practices and structures. Bureaucratic effort is disproportionately high, legal requirements hamper cooperation and there is hardly any room for innovative ideas. This makes working with partners in Africa, Asia, Latin America, the Near East and the Middle East more difficult. The researchers, who are looking for regions in the Global South, made their appeal in an open letter on April 27 to the Federal Ministry for Research (BMBF), the German Research Foundation (DFG) and the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD).

The signatories describe the over-regulation of German research funding abroad as the main problem. The project logic from the inception of the project, implementation and processing stands in the way of independent research and hinders the development of long-term cooperation between institutions in the south and north. Scientists complain that researchers in the Global South are treated unequally compared to those in Europe or North America.

message showing consequences

As a result, Germany’s position in the field of international relations may be affected. The problems do not go unnoticed by the scientific partners in the target areas, which means that they see the German cooperation partners as less attractive. Collaboration requires trust, which has been hampered by over-regulation of German research funding, reports one of the signatories, Professor Rashid Aouisa of the Center for Near and Middle Eastern Studies at Philips University in Marburg. “This puts German project starters at a disadvantage compared to competition from France, Italy or the USA,” Oysa says.

The signatories call for a common basis of trust between funding and research institutions as a prerequisite for genuine cooperation, more flexible forms of research, and fewer bureaucratic constraints. To solve the problem, the authors open letters Willingness to speak with scientific organizations.