Rescued Venezuelan kidnapped in Trinidad and Tobago

The 22-year-old mother of two received medical treatment at the hospital where she was taken, according to the Trinidad Express.

Mariesi Carolina Barrios Baldalo, a Venezuelan national who was kidnapped by criminals in Trinidad and Tobago, was rescued on Tuesday by police officers from that country.

According to the police report, Baldalo was removed from the house where she was living with two of her relatives, located on Demerara Road, Woolerfield.

Two men entered the house breaking a lock, while two others and the driver remained outside, according to El Cooperante.

The Venezuelan and her relatives, Alex Rodriguez, 35, and Levisa Garcia, 49, were handcuffed; While people stole a TV, laptops, cell phones and a microwave oven.

Before the criminals left the scene, they dragged Maricie, forced her into the car, and left.

The police were notified by neighbors who witnessed Beldaloo’s robbery and kidnapping. But they arrived when the attackers left.

