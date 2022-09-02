Repsol has appointed Nicholas Fockert as the new Chief Executive Officer of its UK business

Nicholas Fockert has been appointed as the new CEO of Repsol Sinopec Resources UKthe UK joint venture between the Spanish oil company and Addax Petroleum UK, a subsidiary of China’s Sinopec.

The executive body replaces Jose Luis Muñoz in this positionwho has held this position since April 2020, and who moved to Spain after being appointed Director of Mergers and Acquisitions (mergers and acquisitions) of the group, as published Europe Press.

for this part, Fokart joined Repsol Sinopec in August 2018although he spent practically his entire career at Repsol, recently becoming the COO of the subsidiary.

The new head of Repsol Sinopec UK, which speaks French, English, Spanish and Dutch, noted that ” Fun time to be part of the energy sectorHe was excited to have the opportunity to lead Repsol Sinopec through the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

“Our goal is to deliver consistent results with respect to our corporate strategy, which focuses on safe and sustainable oil and gas production, efficient decommissioning and energy transition. For us, the energy transition means reducing emissions and achieving ‘net zero’, while also contributing to the UK’s domestic energy supply.”

also, Fokart explained that Muñoz joined the company as CEO at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. and “successfully led the organization through a period of uncertainty, while laying the foundation for its strategy.”

Changes in the Executive Committee

At the end of last July, Repsol He agreed to the changes in his executive committee to face the new phase The company’s growth and transformation in line with its strategic plan 2021-2025.

Among them was Francisco Jia’s appointment, until then Director of Mergers and Acquisitions, in his capacity as the new General Manager of Exploration and Production (Upstream). Thus, Muñoz takes over from Jia as Director of Mergers and Acquisitions.

Repsol and Sinopec have this alliance in the UK and another joint venture in Brazil. This company appeared in the UK with the acquisition by “Repsol” in 2015 of the global assets of the former company Talisman Energy, including its 51% stake in the capital of the joint venture, previously called Talisman Sinopec Energy UK.