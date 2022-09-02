Repsol has appointed Nicholas Fockert as the new Chief Executive Officer of its UK business

Nicholas Fockert has been appointed as the new CEO of Repsol Sinopec Resources UKthe UK joint venture between the Spanish oil company and Addax Petroleum UK, a subsidiary of China’s Sinopec.

The executive body replaces Jose Luis Muñoz in this positionwho has held this position since April 2020, and who moved to Spain after being appointed Director of Mergers and Acquisitions (mergers and acquisitions) of the group, as published Europe Press.

