Reports of the Russian Foreign Minister after his meeting with his counterparts from Ukraine and Turkey – Escambrai

After meeting with the Foreign Ministers of Turkey and Ukraine, Mevlut Cavusoglu and Dmitry Kuleba, the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, gave a press conference.

Lavrov noted that the heads of diplomacy of the three countries mainly talked about humanitarian issues.

According to the Russian Foreign Minister, the initiative to open daily humanitarian corridors in Ukraine is in force.

Lavrov noted that during the negotiations in Belarus, the Russian side made concrete proposals, and Kyiv promised to answer that. The foreign minister stressed that Russia wanted to maintain this dialogue “in a serious manner.”

Meanwhile, the Russian minister noted that Moscow views the West’s behavior as dangerous, which “actually encourages shipments of lethal weapons to Ukraine,” including man-portable air defense systems. “Where will the thousands of MANPADS go next? It is a question we ask our partners in the European Union.

In addition, Lavrov and Cavusoglu held a bilateral meeting earlier on Thursday.

On March 6, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and stated that the suspension of the Russian military operation in Ukraine is only possible if Kyiv stops hostilities and meets Moscow’s demands.

In this context, Putin stressed that Russia is ready for dialogue with the Ukrainian authorities and foreign partners in order to resolve the conflict.