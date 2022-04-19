Report: Bayern sets Lewandowski transfer fee – Gnabry’s new contract questionable

He just doesn’t want to rest at Bayern. For weeks, there has been speculation about the futures of top performers Robert Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer, all of whom will have contracts expiring in the summer of 2023. While the record champions with Muller and Neuer are likely to extend their contracts in the near future, it is unclear More than ever is whether Lewandowski and Gnabry will continue working after the contract expires. Instead: according to football table Until a breakup occurs after the end of the season in space. advertisement

Bayern managers about Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic recently confirmed that they did not under any circumstances want to part with Lewandowski, who may have been wooed by FC Barcelona, ​​before his contract expires on June 30, 2023. Again football table You mentioned, one should be willing to talk about a 40 million transfer fee this summer. Bayern must refuse to extend the contract for at least two additional years and even more. Negotiations with Janabri will now falter. The German player should demand much higher salaries, perhaps Bayern Munich does not want to fulfill this desire. His performance is very variable for that.

In addition, according to football table– He also reported a breakup with Marcel Sabitzer in the room. The Austrian moved from league rival RB Leipzig to Munich last summer for 15 million euros, signing a contract until 2025 and considered coach Julian Nagelsmann's dream player. However, the 28-year-old's performance will not be enough for Bayern chiefs, which is why an early departure after the season is not ruled out – provided the financial loss remains within limits in the event of a sale.