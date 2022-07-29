Repelled Russian attacks in the Advivka and Bakhmut regions – General Staff

The Ukrainian army stopped enemy attacks and attacks near Advivka, Kamyanka, Krasnohorivka and Pesky. Storm attempts were repulsed in Solidar, Warshina and Smyhria, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army announced in its report on the situation on July 29 (as of 6:00 pm) on Facebook.

According to the General Staff, the enemy used barrels and rocket artillery against several sites in the Seversk and Kharkiv regions, as well as tank guns in the Slovensk region. He also conducted air strikes there. A group of enemy reconnaissance aircraft was eliminated near Shchurevka in the Slovensk region.

The enemy also bombed several towns in the Kramatorsk region. A group of Russian reconnaissance aircraft was seen near Verkhnyukyansk, and the group retreated under the fire.

In the Bakhmut region, the occupiers bombarded the civilian and military infrastructure with artillery and tanks in the vicinity of the villages of Shumi, Kudima, Soledar, Bakhmut, Vesila Dolina, Travnev, Zaitsev and Farchina. And they carried out air strikes on Pokrovsky, Noluhansky, Solidar and Wisela Dolina. The occupiers again tried to carry out stormy operations near Soledar, Farchina and Smyhria, but again unsuccessfully. They retired with losses.

And in the Avdiivka region, the enemy bombed the perimeter of the settlements of Pavlika, Avdiivka, Vesili, Wohlidar, Vodian, Velika Novosilka, Pesky, Novokalinov, Krasnohorivka, Shevchenko.

All attacks and assaults by the occupiers of Addiivka, Kamyanka, Krasnohorivka and Pesky were firmly contained by the Ukrainian army.

In the southern Bug region, the enemy is focusing its main efforts on preventing the advance of Ukrainian troops. More than 30 towns were bombed, according to the General Staff.