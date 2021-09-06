Renewal of a foreign residence card: Oman requires 15 days before expiration

Muscat: Oman issues new directives to renew residency card for foreigners Foreigners who renew their residency card in Oman must apply 15 days before the expiry date. The order was issued by Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, the ruler of Oman. The amendment entered into force after the Sultan’s order was published in the Official Gazette.

Earlier, it was enough to renew the residence card within 30 days of its expiration. The new amendment also clarifies that the new residence card will have the right not to issue or renew it without specifying the reason.

At the same time, the country’s civil status law was amended. According to the amendment, all indigenous citizens over the age of ten must have an ID card. Earlier, the ID card was mandatory in Oman for those over the age of 15.

