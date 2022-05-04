Renewable energies: This is the largest solar energy project that the country will own – sectors – economy

La Loma solar park, solar radiation power generation project responsible for Enel Green Power, one of the lines of business in Enel Colombiais well paced to start electricity production for the Interconnected National System (SIN).

This Tuesday, the company announced that Renewable energy It has already reported a progress of 70 percent, after the testing phase began on February 28 with the first kWh of energy pumping into the SIN.

The project is located in the province of Cesar and will have a production capacity of 187 MW, thanks to more than 400,000 panels that will be connected on a land of 427 hectares.

“For us, it is with great pleasure to announce that, after a year of construction, the La Loma solar project has made progress close to 70 percent. Lucio Rubio Diaz, General Manager of Enel Colombia.

The company showed, with an investment of approx 126 million dollars, La Loma is currently the largest PV park under construction in Colombia and represents a major contribution to the energy transition.

It is estimated that once commissioned, it will produce 420 GWh of energy per year for 20 years and be able to meet the needs of nearly 370,000 citizens.

“In these four years of government, with a strong development plan offering better incentives, we will conclude this year with 2,800 megawatts of renewable energy across the national territory. Enel alone will have nearly 1,000 megawatts by the end in 2023,” said the head of The Republic, Ivan Duque Marquez, during a visit to the project works.

For the test phase, it was necessary to activate the connection bay at the La Loma substation and its transmission line, as well as the rise transformer at the Matepalma substation. This last piece, weighing 147 tons, was imported from China and carried up the Magdalena River until it landed in the municipality of Plato (Magdalena), where it was later transported overland to the village of La Loma.

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Diego Mesa Puyo, said that Cesar is one of the key departments in the energy transition, and upon completion of the construction of La Loma, the department will become the first renewable energy producer in the country with more than 273 megawatts, which represents the consumption of 183,000 homes and will help reduce 309,000 tons of carbon dioxide annually.

