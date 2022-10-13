Renee Vogelsinger presents objects on the theme “Space. Structure. Light” at the Klinikum Würzburg.

Between mathematical logic and artistic creativity



Würzburg 10/13/2022 – 3:07 pm 2 minutes



You must be logged in to use this function.

Various objects made of corrugated board. Photo: Michaela Schneider Photo: Michaela Schneider



Be careful, theory! When it comes to conversion, a physicist or chemist knows what it’s all about. In the natural sciences, transmutation describes the transfer of an object from one state to another. When you hear the term ‘configuration’, you quickly think of EDP, for example when setting up a computer or software or setting certain software parameters. In general, composition describes a specific arrangement of related objects. But what does all this have to do with art?







One understands a lot, when he enters into the Würzburg Hospital, the gallery of the Artists’ Association of Lower Franconia (VKU). The work of object artist René Vogelsinger, who was born in Paris in 1937 and now lives in Karsbach-Versfeld in the Main Speissart region, can be seen there until October 23 – and he has made both terms his own. His art of transformation and composition captures an elegantly simple aesthetic, where not colors, structure, and light interact but space. At the same time, the works become more fascinating the more deeply one thinks about the world of the artist’s ideas. One begins to understand how closely art and science are intertwined in his search for “proof of the possibility of the seemingly impossible,” in the words of Vogelsinger himself.

Usually the artist works in series, and now a cross-section of works for several decades can be seen in the hospital. “Space. Structure. Light” is the title of the show. Vogelsinger is quoted as saying in an interview in one of his catalogs that he usually starts with a basic idea, on which he then builds his work, and tries to develop it further, diversify, refine and sharpen it. own technical approach. Anyone walking around the gallery can understand parts of these processes.

White geometric objects – sometimes cubes, sometimes pyramids – change their shape while at the same time maintaining overall volume. Vogelsinger does not allow addition and subtraction. And precisely because it fuses pure mathematical logic with artistic creativity, great aesthetic objects are created. Vogelsinger also tries to analyze this phenomenon in a scientifically studied way, which reads in the exhibition: “Each three-dimensional object is part of a larger outer space and at the same time surrounds a smaller inner space. When the object is divided, the outer space penetrates the previous inner space and changes the proportions of the volume existing”.

So space is one thing, another structure – and here comes the role of Vogelsinger’s careful examination of materials such as corrugated cardboard, which undergo a process of transformation, that is, the transfer of an object from one state to another. Corrugated cardboard that looks two-dimensional becomes three-dimensional art objects with a relief-like character. Corrugated cardboard elements form a snail shell on a corrugated background, and corrugated cardboard strips separate from another work like braids. Elsewhere, arranged lines, bars, and voids combine to form an abstract work.

Still missing the look of light. A light source is behind Vogelsinger’s “Transparency Column” and transforms layers of corrugated board into a sky-high filigree of light and dark contrasts. Also in the “Découpe Translucide” series, the artist focused on lighting, here the light source is inside a cube, and gave the surrounding wool material shape and flexibility through the cut. For the viewer, the white matter is transformed into various shades of gray and artistic structures.

Info: The exhibition “Space. Structure. Light” can be viewed until October 23. The hospital (Zellerstraße 1, 97082 Würzburg) is open from Tuesday to Sunday from 11 am to 6 pm. At the weekend on 22/23. October Renee Vogelsinger will be there himself.

Michael Schneider



