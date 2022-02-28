Release date, trailer, plot and cast

Homepage ” television ” Netflix » Netflix, “The Invisible Thread”: Release Date, Trailer, Plot, Cast

The film “The Invisible Thread” with protagonist Francesco Chiana and Filippo Timi arrives on Netflix. The film tells the story of a couple and their son, whose adolescence is put to the test when the relationship between his parents begins to fall apart. Let’s get acquainted together with the release date, plot and actors.

Invisible thread It is the new movie before Marco Simon BoccioneIt was released in select cinemas on February 21, 22 and 23, and is about to appear Netflix. The movie will actually be available on the streaming platform From 4 March 2022.

Invisible thread It tells the story of a family made up of two parents and a 16-year-old son, Lionborn in California Thanks to the help of an American woman named Tele. When relations between parents break down, it becomes necessary to find out the father of the boy in reality.

“The Invisible Thread”: the plot

Leon, 16, and his parents Simon and Paulo, were born in California thanks to Tilly, an American woman who helped his parents bring him into the world. Leon then grew up in Italy like all the other children, but also suffered from the struggles for rights that his family was involved in. This is all said in a short video clip of Leon getting ready for school with Jacopo, his best friend. Just as he avoids prejudices and misunderstandings about his sexuality, Leon is about to live his first love story, and the resilience of his family seems to be in crisis… Living in this complicated family situation will cause Leon to reflect on the true nature of the family. The “invisible thread” that binds him to his parents and everyone who wanted him to be born Read also: Netflix, Jupiter’s Legacy: History, Plot, and Cast

cast

In parents’ shoes Simon And the Pee We find Francesco Siana And the Philip TimmyWhile Lion played before Francis jerky. The rest of the cast consists of Valentina SpinnerAnd the Julia MenzaAnd the Oscar Matteo GigioliAnd the Emmanuel Maria Di StefanoAnd the Mauro ConteAnd the Alicia GiulianiAnd the Gianluca de MarchiAnd the Gerald Tyler And the Judy maybe.