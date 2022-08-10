Reform of Santavicino’s political arc against Rimoldi’s access to security

Today’s political arc of Santa Fe has made no secret of its objections to the appointment of retired policeman Ruben Remoldi as Santa Fe’s security minister, in place of Jorge Lagna.

In this regard, Front Todos National Representative (FdT) Eduardo Tonioli told LT8: “It is a setback for an administration that, when it started, made three initiatives that I still appreciate favorably, because it has been a long time since Santa discussed the possibility of a comprehensive public security reform. “.

“It included reforming the security services in the sense of being able to advance in greater leadership by the civilian authority and ending the agreed-upon autonomy that has characterized it in recent years,” Rosario added.

However, Tonioli emphasized: “It is clear that the appointment of a retired police officer, about whom I have no additional information, is to move from proposing to increase the civilian command of the force to defending the status quo in matters of public security and leaving things as they are.”

In turn, the regional deputy (UCR Evolución) and former Minister of Security of Santa Fe, Maximiliano Pollaro, confirmed that Rimoldi’s arrival “represents a major setback”.

He warned that “Governor Omar Beiruti has sworn to peace and order. The appointment of a retired commissioner in charge of security gives the police the power to make decisions.”

In turn, Alicia Gutierrez, director general of human rights in the municipality of Rosario, compared Rimoldi’s appointment to the Ministry of Security as a “regression.”

Via her Twitter account, the official even shared details of what happened in Casilda on March 24, 2012, when police prevented a group of young people from sticking posters of the Plaza de Mayo mothers’ handkerchief on public lighting poles.

At the time, Remoldi was the security secretary of that city’s municipality, who controlled surveillance cameras and ordered action on the actions of young people in Casilda.