Referee for the World Cup match today: Who will referee the United States against Wales?

Who is the Rule In the You play in Group B In the 2022 World Cup between United States and Wales? After the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador, it is questionable whether the host nation will win a match or not. But tonight is Group B.
Which Rule direct world cup match today? All information about Rule.
World Cup 2022: This referee whistles the United States against Wales
A glimpse of the referees team in the World Cup match between the United States of America and Wales:
- Rule: Abdul Rahman Al Jassim (Qatar)
- assistantsTalib Al-Marri, Saud Al-Maqaleh
- Fourth official: nig ma
Referee in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar
FIFA appointed a total of 129 official referees for the World Cup in Qatar. There are a total of five Germans in different jobs. Also for the first time, three women will serve as senior referees at a World Cup. In addition to the 36 main referees, 69 assistant referees and 24 other video referees have been deployed.
Communicator. Reader. Hipster-friendly introvert. General zombie specialist. Tv trailblazer