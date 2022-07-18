Redsticks Australia

reading time: <1 the moment

The Spanish team narrowly lost to Australia (3-4), in the second match of the series between the two teams.

As in the first, this second event held at Lluís Serrahima in Sant Cugat del Vallés was intense in its development. Despite the prevailing heat, both Australians and Spaniards showed their best selves.

A very attractive match, as Oceanic took the lead on the scoreboard when Jeremy Hayward hit a penalty kick (0-1, min 10). However, also from a penalty kick, Mark Rekassens equalized again (1-1, minute 17).

With these new schedules entered this second period, which saw, in just two minutes, up to three new goals. Blackie Gophers (1-2, minute 26), Jordi Bonster (2-2, minute 27) and Aran Zalowsky (2-3, minute 28), left the islanders ahead when they touched down in the second half.

With the start of the second half, Max Caldas’ men responded and through Eduardo de Ignacio Simo, equalized for the third time in the morning (3-3, minute 37).

Subsequently, it was Eddie Ockenden, with a corner penalty, who hit the Spanish goal and in this way (3-4, minute 41), refereeing the match on the Australian side.

On Monday, starting at 11:00, it will be in the facilities of Can Salas, where the two national teams will conclude this series of official friendlies on Catalan soil.