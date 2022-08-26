Redemption Team: Rescue Olympics Coming Soon to Netflix

recovery team is a fantastic documentary that celebrates the sensational achievement of the famous Redeem team in reclaiming the Olympic gold for the United States.

For the first time the International Olympic Committee (IOC) e Netflix Working together to create a compelling, nostalgic cross-sectional reminiscent of the US men’s basketball team’s legendary victory at the 2008 Olympics.

Salvation Team: The Conspiracy

Through behind-the-scenes testimonies and unpublished Olympic footage, Recovery Team: Rescue Olympics It tells the story of the US basketball team’s quest for Olympic gold in Beijing in 2008 after a disappointing performance four years earlier in Athens.

The documentary provides an exciting account of the team’s growth. It features illuminating interviews with athletes and coaches, from Dwyane Wade and LeBron James to Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski. It reflects on how a file works team recovery It brought American basketball to unprecedented heights.

The documentary will premiere worldwide on Netflix on October 7.

Recovery Team: Rescue Olympics It is an Olympic channel production. Kennedy/Marshall Company and Mandalay Sports Media, in partnership with 59th and Prairie Entertainment. UNINTERRUPTED, NBA Entertainment, and USA Basketball.

This is the first cooperation between Netflix and Olympic Channel, the multimedia studio owned and operated by the International Olympic Committee. It is the first Olympic Channel movie production exclusively for the global streaming service. For this documentary, the Commission has made available unpublished archival material that includes basketball footage from the Olympic Games from the past 70 years.

Produced by: Greg Grogel and Diego Hurtado de Mendoza

Executive production. Frank Marshall, Mike Tulane, John Weinbach, Dwyane Wade. Mark Parkman, Mary Byrne and Yannis Exarchos with LeBron James. Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron (Unbroken).

John Weinbach served as producer and executive producer Mike Tulane on The Last Dance.

data

Mark Parkman, Olympic Channel Services Director:

“Team Redeem best represents the Olympic spirit. This film will take viewers straight into the team and the 2008 Beijing Olympics, showcasing the personalities and dynamics of a special group of superstars who joined forces to claim supremacy in basketball on the world’s largest sports scene.or.”

Dwyane Wade, Executive Producer:

“In 2008 I played with my heroes and all my future heroes, friends and teammates. In addition to winning and showing the world that we are still the strongest, we faced the huge challenge of changing the public’s opinion of the NBA and NBA! I am delighted that the public has the opportunity to peek behind the scenes to find out what it takes to form this remarkable team: Team Redeem.!