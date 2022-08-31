RedBird completed the acquisition for 1.2 billion

Wednesday August 31, 2022 is the day of days at home Milanmost important in the last months after the big Scudetto party in May (Here we talked about Rossoneri’s earnings from Tricolore). After the initial agreement was followed by many rumors, doubts and rumors, red bird He actually completed the acquisition of Rossoneri FC by acquiring 99.93% stake in Elliott. A black-on-white signature and a final handshake between Jerry Cardinale, the former Goldman Sachs banker and founder and managing partner of RedBird, and the Singer family that runs the Elliott Fund until a few hours ago the owner of Milan.

So the Italian heroes change their hands to 1.2 billion eurosa closure that both parties desperately desire to continue the growth and return of Milan not only in Italy, but also and above all in the international field.

Milan in RedBird, the official closing

The signature arrived at the closing of the agreement, even if it has not yet been immortalized by the usual ritual photos that will transmit the RedBird-branded Milanese images to the whole world. As for the photos, in fact, there will be time in the coming days, with Jerry Cardinal It is expected in Milan to celebrate the event on the occasion of next Saturday’s derby against Inter. To complete the handover, RedBird paid 600 million euros, of which 400 million euros was raised among a number of investors, while another 600 million euros was borrowed from the Elliott Fund, at an annual rate of 7%.

A press release has been published on the Rossoneri’s official website confirming the official closure of the negotiations. The text states that RedBird, as the new owner of Milan, will continue to invest in all key areas to further the club’s sporting and commercial interests, based on the results achieved last season, which culminated in winning the Serie A championship. . Serie A. “RedBird’s experience in managing and building global sporting activities will ensure that the current momentum gains further strength in the next chapter of The legendary history of MilanRead the press release.

“Our vision for Milan is clear: we will support our talented players, coaches and staff in their efforts to achieve success on the pitch and allow our fans to share the extraordinary experiences of this historic club. We will make sure to leverage our global sports and media network, our expertise in data collection and analysis, and our track record in stadium development and hospitality to achieve one goal: Keep Milan ahead of European and world footballJerry Cardinale’s comment (We told you here about the agreement between RedBird and Elliott).

Milan and LeBron James are among the investors

As stated in the press release on Milan’s official website, many loud names will be arriving in Lombardy with RedBird. The agreement, in fact, will also see YAnki Global Enterprise (YGE) – owner of the New York Yankees, one of the most important sports franchises in the world – entering into a strategic partnership with the club with a minority stake in Milan. Regarding Cardinale’s partnership, he was clear: “We have a decades-old relationship with the New York Yankees and the Steinbrenner family that has led to the creation of some of the most successful businesses in the sports, entertainment and hospitality industries. We are pleased to continue our partnership with them and together we will try to explore opportunities to expand our reach to as many as possible. Possible fans and expanding business opportunities available only to companies operating at the highest levels of global sport.

Among investors, too Ricardo Silvapresident and co-owner of the MLS Miami FC franchise as well as a longtime friend of Cardinale and Milan technical area manager Paolo Maldini (The former Rossoneri captain has renewed with Milan, we talked about him here).

Even if it was indirectly, it would have weight within the club LeBron James, the basketball star and the Los Angeles Lakers, winner of four NBA titles. However, it will not be a direct investment solution because James will not put his pocket money in Milan vaults, but through the Main Street Capital Fund, headquartered in Santa Monica, California, specializing in media, music and entertainment, among which the basketball champion was joint For some time.

Milan, what has changed now?

With the completion of RedBird’s acquisition of AC Milan by RedBird, the fund’s assets under management have risen to nearly $7.5 billion, with Rossoneri joining RedBird’s global investment portfolio in sports and entertainment that includes Fenway Sports Group (Liverpool FC, Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh). Penguins), Toulouse FC, Rajasthan Royals, YES Network, SpringHill Company, Skydance Media, XFL, OneTeam Partners and Dream Sports.

However, a move to the American box would see Milan change and the way Rossoneri fans see it. In fact, already from the proposal of the past months, RedBird’s intention to Turning Milan into a “media company”This is a brand that is able to start from sports results and then create synergies in other sectors not strictly related to football, as is already happening in the United States, in order to increase the sales of Rossoneri.

However, the transition from Elliott to RedBird will not be drastic and immediate. To avoid nasty surprises, but above all to protect the investment, Cardinale and Singers will continue to collaborate in the coming months. Under the loan granted to the fund, Elliott will also have the possibility to appoint two members to the board of directors even if they no longer hold shares, but only as collateral. Continuity between the past and the future must be given by the presence of Paolo Scaronithe former director of Eni and Enel, in the role of president also and above all to continue personally following up on the new stadium project.

Who should survive from Elliot’s “Old Guard” should be Evan Gazidis, but the condition is a must. The CEO’s contract actually expires in November, and if he does not renew, which is a very likely situation currently, he could be replaced by Giorgio Forlani, Elliott’s director who has closely followed Milan’s operation for the past four years.. Member of the Board of Directors.