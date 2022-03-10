Red alert in Australia – Toddlers Newspaper

where Two and a half weeks Almost continuous rain: So it seems chat eastern australia the end. You can also say “Earth below”. Queensland (pronounced: kwiinsländ) and New South Wales (pronounced: njiu sauf wails) are particularly affected. The capital of New South Wales, Sydney (pronounced Sydney) was also affected. Several million people live there. Homes, streets, sports fields and stadiums were inundated with water. Many people had to leave their homes and apartments. Some people even died.

declared a state of emergency

For 500 years there was no such bad flood in Australia. Therefore, politicians now have a so-called national emergency Out-of-service. This helps facilitate assistance to affected people. For example, they receive money so that they can repair their apartments and houses. Everyone gathers to clean. Soldiers help, too.

and now?

Must urgently procedures They are taken to better prevent flooding in the area. One can, for example, build ponds in which flood waters are collected. Or structures on rivers so that water does not enter neighboring homes.

He is responsible for all the rain Climate change. This is what the experts say. Australia has been particularly hard hit by climate change. Between August 2019 and March 2020 there was something good Bad wildfires Grant. A few weeks ago there was one in Western Australia heat wave. There were more than 50 degrees.

Here is a map of Australia: