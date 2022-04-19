Recover damaged or unbootable hard drives with this software

This software is open source, and is designed to help all users who have had problems with their hard drives because they deleted essential information or because they stopped booting (as long as it’s not a physical hard drive problem). certainly). The program lacks a traditional interface as we are used to, because when we run it we will interact with it Via Windows Terminal .

hard drives Which we have on our computer is responsible for storing all kinds of information, whether it is the most trivial or logically important file and we may not have stored it in the cloud. Not only that, but one of them (if we have several) is to blame To run our operating system And if it stops working, our computer won’t do us much good if we don’t fix it. This could be due to a particular failure or because we were responsible for deleting a partition, for example. If this is what happened to you, we offer you a free and simple solution that will get you out of trouble: test disk .

As explained on its own Program websiteAnd TestDisk is able to perform the following tasks:

Partition table repair

Restore partitions that were deleted by the user

Recover boot sectors, whether from FAT32 or NTFS drives

Rebuild the FAT12, FAT16 and FAT32 sectors

MFT repair

Re-create NTFS boot sectors

Locate ext2 / ext3 / ext4 Backup Superblock

As you can see, TestDisk is able to resolve many errors that may cause your hard drive to not function as it should, but it is also designed to be compatible in practice. Whatever file system is present, as well as the most widely used operating systems such as Windows, Linux, or even macOS. It must be added that it is not only designed for traditional hard drives (or hard drives), but we can use it with the latest SSDs or even with USB drives.

How to use TestDisk

As mentioned before, TestDisk does not have a user interface like other traditional applications, but that is not why we should be afraid of it. The truth is that it is an application with the most intuitive operation, and learning how to work it will not take more than a few minutes anyway. As soon as the program window opens on our desktop, we will start by clicking Create To work with a new work record. By doing this, all the hard drives that we have connected to our computer will appear on the screen, and we will have to choose the one with the problem.

Once we have identified the disk in question, we will have to determine what type of partition table this disk contains. If you do not have much computer knowledge, it is very likely that you will not know what to choose, but do not worry about it. same program It will indicate what type of table is on your diskso you will only have to select what is shown in green at the bottom of the screen.

Once this is done, TestDisk will give us a series of options with which to interact with the hard drive, and in any case, it is always better to choose first analyzeBecause in this way the program will be able to detect if there is any problem with the disk. If the program does not detect your hard drive, or gives you some kind of error when analyzing, it may be due to a physical error, in which case, unfortunately, we will not be able to do anything with TestDisk.