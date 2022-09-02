Record levels of greenhouse gases and oceans in 2021

While the pandemic has kept the entire planet frozen, greenhouse gases and ocean levels will increase in 2021

Although 2021 was marked by a slowdown in the global economy due to the pandemic, emissions From greenhouse gases arrived at Standardas wellsea ​​level rise. A report from the United States has highlighted how the concentration of greenhouse gases, and thus the effects on the climate, continues to increase, despite attempts to reduce the use of fossil fuels.

The data presented in this report is clear – we continue to see strong scientific evidence that climate change is affecting globally and that there is no sign of slowing down. Rick Spinrad, Director of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Despite the declining use of fossil fuels associated with pandemic Since Covid-19, the level of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere continues to rise. According to the US agency, one was reached in 2021 Concentration of greenhouse gases 414.7 ppman increase of 2.3 parts per million over the previous year.

We are also witnessing a sea ​​level rise For the tenth year in a row, which is 97 mm more than the 1993 average. The past seven years have been the hottest on record since the mid-1800s, and the most recent being the hottest ever. The number of tropical storms was also well above average last year.



