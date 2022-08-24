Recognition from the USA: Tuscany Honor 2022

Tuscany is the District of Honor for 2022. This morning the President of the District announced the prestigious award of the National Italian American Foundation (NIAF) after receiving official news from Washington.

Each year, the foundation, which was born in 1975 and is headquartered in Washington, with over ten thousand members but representing more than 20 million Italian-Americans living in the United States, selects a region of Italy to celebrate by promoting its culture, business, and tourism in the United States. countries throughout the year. This year’s selection fell on Tuscany to be awarded during the 47th NIAF Gala to be held on October 29 in Washington, DC.

The president is particularly satisfied and proud: “It is the Italian region of the year – comment-. I am pleased – and continues – that Tuscany for its characteristics has been constituted as a region well appreciated in the world for its history, natural beauty and capacity for reception. The return of Americans – continues the governor – is one of the positive features of our season This appreciation confirms his appreciation.”

Zone of Honor 2022 arrives after the annual mission of the NIAF delegation in Tuscany. There are many themes that have aroused the appreciation of the Italian-American establishment, which defines Tuscany as “an unmissable destination for the contributions it has made and continues to make to the whole world. From Etruscan civilization all the way to the Renaissance and beyond.” Then distinguish the food, the wine, the thermal sites, and the sea.

As the President explained, the initiatives celebrating Tuscany as the 2022 Honor Zone will also continue into 2023, until the summer.

Source: Tuscany Region – Press Office

