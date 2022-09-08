Recall the Kia Sportage: mother problems | Car engine and sports

Kia recalls 19701 Sportage in the United States. The positive terminal nut of the alternator may be incorrectly tightened.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and automaker Kia have launched a recall of the Sportage in the United States.





The positive alternator terminal (B+) nut ensures that the electrical connection is maintained between the battery terminal plate and the alternator terminal B+. The B+ shaft nut may not have been properly tightened by the supplier during assembly. If the clamp nut is not tightened properly, it can loosen over time and cause the engine to stall while driving. In the worst case, a fire can occur while driving due to an electric arc at the B+ terminal.





This model is affected by recall in the US:

Kia Sportage Production period January 12, 2022 to August 8, 2022 (19701 vehicles)

All owners of affected vehicles will be notified by mail and asked to take their vehicles to a Kia dealer. The dealer will rotate the alternator B+ terminal nut to the correct torque if necessary. The summons can be found at NHTSA under case number 22V-651.





Kia has to make improvements to 19,701 Sportage cars in the US. In certain cases, the car can catch fire.