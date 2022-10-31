Recall Tesla Model 3: Belt Problems

Tesla is recalling about 24,000 electric vehicles in the United States. The seat belt buckle or seat belt buckle may not be installed correctly.

US Traffic Safety Authority National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and vehicle manufacturer Tesla Call launch in the United States. Up to 24,064 Model 3 vehicles are affected.





Problem: Servicing certain components on Model 3 vehicles requires disassembling the seat belt buckle in the left second row and attaching the center seat belt, both secured by the same bolt. Both components may have been incorrectly assembled after disassembly during the service campaign. Failure to fasten the seat belt buckle or seat belt fastener to the correct specifications could result in the seat belt system not operating as intended in the event of a collision, which could increase the risk of injury. If the buckle of the left second-row seat belt and/or the center seat belt buckle is not installed to the correct specifications, one or both components may be lost when pulled up and away from the second seat.





The following model series are affected by the recall:

Tesla Model 3 From production period 07/15/2017 to 09/29/2022 (24,064 vehicles)

Tesla will review and reassemble the seat belt buckle in the left second row, center seat belt attachment, and install components to the correct specifications as necessary. The treatment is free. Customers who paid to correct this condition prior to the refund notice may be eligible for a refund under Tesla’s general refund schedule. The subpoena can be found at NHTSA under case number 22V-798. There is currently no withdrawal for Germany. The manufacturer has not yet responded to an inquiry from auto motor und sport.





Tesla will have to make improvements to up to 24,064 Model 3 cars. On some vehicles, the seat belt buckle or seat belt buckle may not be installed properly.