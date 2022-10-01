Recall Kia Sorento / Sportage: fire hazard

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and automaker Kia have launched recalls of the Kia Sportage and Kia Sorento. 70,887 vehicles are currently affected in the United States.





A fire could break out in the trailer hitch unit area while driving or when the vehicle is stationary with the ignition off. Foreign matter, moisture, or contamination on a printed circuit board (PCB) can cause a short circuit, increasing the risk of fire. The source of the PCB contamination is currently unknown but is under investigation.





These models are affected by recall in the United States:

Kia Sorento From production period October 27, 2014 to September 12, 2022

From production period October 27, 2014 to September 12, 2022 Kia Sorento Hybrid From production period September 2, 2020 to August 31, 2022

From production period September 2, 2020 to August 31, 2022 Kia Sorento Hybrid From the production period from June 29, 2021 to August 30, 2022

From the production period from June 29, 2021 to August 30, 2022 Kia Sportage From production period 10.12.20215 to 07.12.2021

The treatment is currently under study. Customers who own an affected vehicle with an original Kia tow bar are advised to park their vehicles outside and inside while awaiting recall repair. The subpoena can be found at NHTSA under case number 22V-703.





