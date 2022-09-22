Recall Audi Q3: Quality problems in the USA

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and automaker Audi have launched a recall of the Q3 in the United States.





The vent tube in the fuel tank may have been damaged when the fuel tank was installed. The inner breathing tube may have been damaged by the sharp edges of the grips used to assemble the fuel tank components.





If the vent tube is damaged, fuel can enter that tube and rise into the fuel cap due to pressure in the fuel tank. Opening the fuel cap can cause fuel to leak from the filler neck, increasing the risk of injury.





This model is affected by recall in the US:

Audi Q3 From production period October 21, 2020-4 June 2022

The inner vent tube is checked for damage by squeezing the fuel tank. If fuel leaks from the filler neck, the fuel tank and canister will be replaced. The summons can be found at NHTSA under case number 22V-673. There is no withdrawal for Germany.





opinion poll



Read more



conclusion

Audi has to make improvements to 13,004 Q3s in the USA. On some vehicles, the fuel tank vent tube may have been damaged when the fuel tank was installed.