Rebel Moon, a rework and three new entries into the Zack Snyder movie on Netflix

New entries and reworks for Rebel Moon, the next Netflix movie by Zack Snyder, which he’ll also now see on his set. Ed Skrein, Cleopatra Coleman, Phra Fee and Ryan Reese.

moon rebels Still inhabited by stars.

Director Zack Snyder The calls are to four new faces we’ll see in Netflix’s sci-fi, and it’s a rehash of one of those faces.

Actor Deapool Ed Skrein will take over from Rupert Fiend as the main antagonist. Previously announced as one of the film’s stars, Vindt had to abandon the project due to a calendar conflict.

He will be joined by Hawkeye actor Fra Fee, Halloween’s Rhian Rees, and Dopesick’s Cleopatra Coleman.While they have already been announced, as well as protagonist Sophia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Huisman, Djimon Hounsou, Carrie Elwes, Ray Fisher, Stuart Martin, Cory Stoll, Alfonso Herrera and Donna Bay.

“As a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy finds itself threatened by the army of tyrannical ruler Palisarius, a young woman with a mysterious past is tasked with recruiting warriors from neighboring planets to help them resist.“We read in the synopsis of the film that it will, as announced, be divided into two parts, and filming has already begun.