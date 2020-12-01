Realme models come with flagship Qualcomm and MediaTek chipsets

Today, Realme Vice President has once again begun to preheat the new series of Realme models.

First, Wang Wei hinted at the new series, that is, the little-known series that focuses on the ultimate performance. In conjunction with today’s Qualcomm technology pinnacle, new series models are expected to use Qualcomm’s next platform, the Snapdragon 875. Next, the Xu Qi replaced a new machine that has not been certified by Weibo and hinted that it will use the new flagship SoC from Snapdragon.

In addition, Wang Wei sent an article about the new MediaTek product MT6893 yesterday, which indicates that Realme also has a new machine with this chip.

MediaTek new chip

We know a lot about the Snapdragon 875. As for the new MediaTek chip, a few days ago, AnTuTu discovered the new MediaTek SoC. From the screenshot of the running result, we can see that it has outperformed the Snapdragon 865.

In terms of specifications, the new MediaTek SoC’s CPU uses four Cortex-A78 cores and four Cortex-A55 design. It does integrate the GPU Mali-G77, but the number of cores is unknown.

Previously, Weibo blogger He said that this new MediaTek platform will use TSMC 6nm process technology and have a super A78 core with a base frequency of 3.0GHz, three A78 cores with a main frequency of 2.6GHz and a small core A55 of 2.0GHz. It also integrates the Mali-G77 MC9 GPU.

AnTuTu said that the test device comes with 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage space on the fuselage. The screen resolution is 2300 x 1080, and the refresh rate is 90Hz.

Well finally, for the running results, the total score of this test machine is 622409 points. CPU score is 175351; GPU score is 235,175; The MEM score is 123.535; The UX score is 88,348.

So it turns out that Realme is at least two new flagship products. One of them will come with Qualcomm’s premium mobile platform, while the other will carry an upcoming MediaTek chip.