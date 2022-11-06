Really getting more annoying every day

With her new book, Great Thunberg is trying to draw attention to climate protection and show how many climate problems can be solved. The globe has been drawn

Düsseldorf When her critics speak of climate activist Greta Thunberg, they like to portray the now 19-year-old Swede as a naive, radical Sunday talker who pursues lofty goals — but in doing so loses sight of the economic and social realities of our country. the scientist.

With her recently published “Climate Book,” she has proven otherwise: In nearly 500 pages, Thunberg, with the support of many scientists, educators, and activists, has compiled what may be the most comprehensive popular scientific collection of climate facts to date.

The names of the co-authors are read like who from the climate debate. It represents senior researchers such as Stefan Ramstorf of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research and Michael Oppenheimer of Princeton University, as well as Canadian writer Margaret Atwood and French economist Thomas Piketty.

