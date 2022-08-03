Ready Oil Supply LLC will become the international supplier of urea to small farmers | rural agricultural | Medagry | Fertilizer competition | Economie

Ministry of Agricultural Development and Irrigation (Medagry) reported that the process Buy urea internationally In the framework of emergency decree 013-2022, which targets the agricultural campaign 2022-2023.

In this way, the US company Ready Oil Supply LLC will be the company that will provide 65,587 tons of urea intended for farmers with a crop area of ​​less than five hectares.

In this sense, it should be noted that there is a total of Seven bidders from Russia, Italy, Australia, Mexico, Paraguay and the United States, who have advanced to the evaluation stage.

Medagry statement. Photo: Twitter capture

In the process, the platform prize During bid submission, evaluation, correction and negotiation stages, up to bid award, in Permanent accompaniment to the OCI of Agro Rural.

Likewise, with a view to broad participation of bidders that will ensure timely delivery of urea within the highest international standards and at the best prices, Work was done in a clear manner between MIDAGRI and the Ministry of Foreign Affairsthat through the Peruvian embassies in the world, Called more than 158 companies.