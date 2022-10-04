RB Celtic’s right-back rival in the Champions League: Legendary Driver

It’s just a very theoretical exercise, but if you ask Celtic coach Angelos Postecoglou, 57, what his mentor advises in a Champions League match at RB Leipzig, he won’t hesitate to answer for a second: “Score one goal more than the opponent.”

Postecoglou’s teacher was Ferenc Puskas, perhaps the best technical scorer in football history. In Madrid, generation after generation, the whispers of Real’s dressing room are still passed on – when the Hungarian joined the overweight Spanish record champions, but he silenced skeptics by sliding a bar of soap over his left comb in the bathroom. “Ange,” as Postecoglou is called, has at least as much to say about Puskas, who died in 2006, as the Madrilenians. Because the original Greek worked with Puskas on the other side of the world. in Australia.

Postecoglou’s parents immigrated there when he was five, escaping a difficult economic situation in their country, which fell into the hands of fascist military leaders after the 1967 coup. Australia had immigration programs for Europeans at that time. Postecoglou’s father, a carpenter, struck and set sail. “We were on a ship for 30 days,” the Celtic coach says over the phone.

Celtic coach Postecoglou has played a lot in football – just like Ferenc Puskas

The fact that Postecoglou has led his football career is at least intriguing. Football has neither been nor is the most popular sport in Australia – except for the immigrant communities. “I must have been seven or eight years old when my father enrolled me in a club founded by the Greeks,” Postecoglou says. He did well enough to play in the first division of one of the semi-professional Australian Leagues in the 1980s. He initially got money from an insurance company and a banker. “It was a huge motivation to become a footballer,” he says with a laugh. Then in 1989 the very famous Puskas came to Australia.

The legendary pioneer, captain of the Hungarian miracle team in the 1950s, was the Honved Budapest striker and from 1956 at Real Madrid, at the end of his erratic coaching career that took him from Spain to Canada, USA, Chile and Saudi Arabia. – Arabia, Egypt, Paraguay, as well as Greece.

South Melbourne FC, where Postecoglou played as linebacker, offered him the job and Puskas accepted. Postecoglou asserts that he was not the only one in Australia who could be associated with Puskas’s name, who was told by his father of true wonders or wondrous facts about how to deal with it: “All immigrants know who Puskas is. It suddenly caused great interest in our club,” says Postecoglou, who has been running since Then a special position in this club.

Postecoglou said because Puskas “barely spoke English, but a very reasonable Greek” – three years into the training clash at Panathinaikos Athens, which led his team to the Champions Cup final. (0:2 vs Ajax Amsterdam). “So we had a very close relationship,” Postecoglou says. Becoming a Puskas driver and translator in Australia, he stuck to his every word because from a young age he absorbed everything about football, studied history and read everything he could get his hands on. And in football history books, Puskas’s name is one of the names written in golden letters.

The impression left by Puskas did not pass. “You can’t imagine what a wonderful person he was – how humble and respectful he was, even though he really achieved everything in football,” Postecoglou said. Puskas also formed him as a footballer: “He loved attacking football. It didn’t matter to him if we conceded three or four goals as long as we scored one more than the opponent.”

Puskas believed that football was there to entertain spectators. He also believes in it, says Postecoglou, who has worked as a coach in Australia, Greece and Japan sucrose To the 2014 World Cup in Brazil before landing in Glasgow. His philosophy is well received by Celtic fans, who regularly give him modified Christmas carols: “Last Christmas / I gave you my heart / But the next day / I gave it away. / This year / To save me from crying, / I’ll give it to Postecoglou, “They They sing to the classic Wham tunes.

RB Leipzig coach Marco Rose said on Tuesday he didn’t know Postecoglou better, “but I love watching Celtic matches. They are an active team, not players sitting in the back.” That can also be backed up by numbers: Celtic became Scottish champions last season with a six-point lead over Rangers and a plus-59 goal difference (Rangers: plus40). Celtic are back at the top of the table with a plus-23 goal difference.

Postecoglou says: “There is more data, new tools, more resources, new scientific knowledge, so you can say: ‘Yes, football has changed. But not in substance. What excites us today is what turns us on back then: a record’. Objectives “. Three Celtic players are among the top ten scorers in the current Scottish League: Kyogo Furhashi (seven), who is expected to participate in the World Cup with Japan, Israeli Lil Abada (six) and Portugal’s Jota (four).

However: In their return to the Champions League five years later, the Scots got nothing: in the second leg against Real Madrid – the team that made Puskas immortal – The Boys lost 0:3. Then Celtic drew 1-1 with Shakhtar Donetsk.

RB Leipzig started worse in Europe and was even goalless after losing 4-1 to Donetsk and 2-0 to Real Madrid. However, Postecoglou sees the Saxons as a major challenge. “Where do we end up? Who knows, we want to show our football, then we’ll see,” he says. Perhaps this also applies to him personally: he has already been traded as a candidate for Premier League teams such as Leicester or Wolverhampton. And Jurgen Klopp should one day give way, even if he succeeds him at Liverpool.