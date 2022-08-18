Ratcliffe, the richest man in the UK, wants to buy United

In front of the news that the Glazer family, which owns Manchester United, is ready to sell a small part of its shares, Businessman Jim Ratcliffe, the richest man in the UK, has expressed his interest For purchase, the Times reported.

A spokesman for Sir Jim Ratcliffe said: “If Manchester United is for sale, Jim is a potential buyer. We would be interested in discussing the long-term ownership.”

And so, Ratcliffe, the billionaire owner of Ineos (for chemical products and raw materials), I’ll buy that little bundle of stock up front, pears over time to get a larger percentage. The owner of Ineos tends to seek complete control of the business he acquires. In this case, it will accept a package of minority shares if it is part of a plan to take control later.

A Ratcliffe spokesperson also said: “It’s not about spending money or not spending it. Jim is looking at what can be done now and knows how important the club is to the city, It seems like a good time for a fresh start“.