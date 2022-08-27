Saturday 27 August 2022 – 12:00

European Central Bank, knot: raise interest rates every 6 months until inflation stabilizes

Board Member from Jackson Hole to Dutch TV Nos

Rome, August 27. (Askanews) – Klaas Knott, European Central Bank Governing Council member and Dutch central bank governor, is in favor of raising interest rates in the eurozone by 0.50 – 0.75 points. This is what emerged from an interview with Dutch national radio Nos from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where the US Federal Reserve holds its annual conference.



“The inflation problem in Europe is so big at the moment that I think it’s our duty to raise interest rates every six weeks until inflation stabilizes,” Knott told television.





Knot has been one of the boldest members of the European Central Bank’s board of directors to propose a rate hike, with Dutch inflation over 10% and unemployment at 3.3%.The European Central Bank raised interest rates to 0% in July with a 0.5% increase, the first increase since 2011.Node told the issuer that it supports another increase of at least 0.5% and possibly 0.75% at the European Central Bank’s September 8th meeting in Frankfurt.

