Rafael Nadal: Tennis: Rafael Nadal sets his sights on Australia – more sports

With high spirits, the Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal, Thursday, in Chile, where he will play an exhibition match, expressed his illusion of continuing to play in 2023, dispelling doubts about his retirement soon and considering playing the Australian Open.

“I am not announcing a withdrawal here yet. We must analyze what things have been done better, which have been done worse, what things need to be strengthened, improved, what are the goals in the future and in the medium term,” he said at a press conference. The 36-year-old, world number 2, has struggled a lot this year with a recalcitrant injury to one of his feet.

Nadal, who also announced plans for the following season, which will start at the Fed Cup, said on December 29 in Sydney, ahead of the Australian Open, from January 16 to 29, 2023.





“In the next three weeks I intend to leave for Australia, then what can happen,” he said.

“It is a great honor that they chose me to play with my idol,” said Chilean Alejandro Tabelo, who will be Nadal’s rival in Friday’s match at the San Carlos de Abokendo stadium in Santiago.

Nadal, who was surprisingly eliminated in the ATP Finals in Italy, is on a tour of Latin America that kicked off Monday in Argentina, where he won 7-6 (10/8), 6-2 over Norway’s Casper. Rod.

The tour will continue in Belo Horizonte (Brazil, Saturday), Quito (Ecuador, Sunday), Bogota (Colombia, Tuesday), and Mexico City, where the tour concludes next Thursday.

The Spaniard, who won 22 major tournaments in his career, is considered one of the best tennis players of all time.