Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open: He’s No. 21 – Sports

Perhaps Rafael Nadal at that moment thought that the television camera would not film him. Presenting himself, raising his fist, to the jubilant spectators on the field, he returned to the bench. Then, a 20-time Grand Slam winner, he put his head in a towel. He looked like he was crying on TV.

Later, Nadal composed again, completely ignorant of what had happened. But he was emotionally affected, yes, he is. With a 6:3, 6:2, 3:6, 6:3 victory over Italian Matteo Berrettini, he did a really great job again.

Nadal has now reached his 29th Grand Slam final. His sixth is in Melbourne. His semi-final win at Rod Laver Arena was his 500th victory in a court match. When one of the Big Three – Djokovic, Federer and Nadal – plays successfully, the records come out on their own. And what do you say then? “It’s totally unexpected for me, I’m very happy,” Nadal said. As if he had made progress and had not reached the end of a unique career. Because he. more than ever.

Nadal also excels at tactical maneuvers

Little by little, after each round passed, Nadal made it clear in Melbourne that he thought it was a miracle that he even made it to the tournament as an entrant. He didn’t work for six months, and a condition in the middle foot, Muller-Weiss syndrome, first diagnosed in 2005, forced him to take a break. Also hit by the coronavirus, he was flat for a few days in December.

In all these months, he said, he experienced “difficult moments” without ever seeing the light of day. Sometimes he would train for 20 minutes. Then 45 minutes. Then not at all. Then two hours. He would have many conversations with the team, and the family, about “what could happen and what happens” if his condition did not improve. Then arose: the idea that “there might be a chance to say goodbye.” After Roger Federer, 40, the second of this elite trio has reached the final stage.

Nadal is now 35, but even at the gaunt age of tennis and returning from sick leave, he embodies what he calls my “personal DNA”. He goes to his limits. In the quarter-finals alone against Canadian Denis Shapovalov, he lost four kilograms in the sweltering heat. It convinces with its tactical prowess. Against Berrettini, John McEnroe was sentenced as a commentator at Eurosport, Nadal was acting really “smart”. A notable result, Nadal is more commonly associated with traits such as strength and will. But McEnroe was absolutely right.

Open the detail view One ray: Rafael Nadal after the converted match point. (Photo: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters)

From the start in Melbourne, where he won in 2009, Nadal experimented, modified and refined strategies on the pitch. On Friday he talked about these maneuvers, which are unusual. Strategies are a state secret. In the match against world number seven Berrettini, who wanted to reach the Grand Slam final for the second time after Wimbledon 2021, he deliberately changed his return position repeatedly, in the first two sets he was close to the baseline, and then came back later. He wanted to “arouse suspicion in the opponent.” After a dip in the third set, he grabbed himself, trying to manage his energy, focusing on his service games and when a break seemed likely. At 4:3 Britney fracture. Nadal’s “scenario setup” was fantastic, and McEnroe was excited.

Medvedev is completely afraid, insults the referee – and gets himself arrested again

The odd thing about the big picture is that Nadal could triumph in a similar fashion to another senior teammate in 2017. “Who was that 35-year-old again who hadn’t played for half a year and came here and won?” was asked. McEnroe on TV and answered himself: “His name was Roger Federer!” At the time, the Swiss national team was out for a long time with a knee injury before stunning everyone in Australia and winning out of nowhere.

The final takes place on Sunday (9.30am CET, Eurosport), after the visa discussion about Novak Djokovic, the tournament is really heading into one final sporting duel. Nadal can make up history. Daniil Medvedev but also. Nadal could win his 21st Grand Slam title, and is still tied with Djokovic and Federer at 20 titles. Medvedev could win his next Grand Slam trophy after winning the US Open, which no man could achieve right after the first victory.

He proved in New York that Medvedev had no problems playing a spoiler when he unconcernedly destroyed Djokovic’s annual Grand Slam dream in the final. Even the fans were on Djokovic’s side as never before. The Serbs recorded three Grand Slam victories in 2021. Even at the age of 25, Medvedev wasn’t exactly tough, but he has matured, as he proved in the semi-finals on Friday. Not only did he shine as a “marathon runner,” the loser thought, but also as a daredevil, who quickly took hold of himself. “The match was very important,” the world number two Russian later said with subtle sarcasm after playing 7:5 (5), 4:6, 6:4, 6:1 against Stefanos Tsitsipas. He’s a totally clever con artist.

Open the detail view A second discount? Daniel Medvedev (left) quarrels with referee Jaume Campistol, calling him a “little cat” for initially allowing Medvedev’s opponent Stefanos Tsitsipas to do so when the Greek’s father was training illegally. (Photo: James Gurley/Shutterstock/Imago)

When Medvedev received a break and a warning for a lewd gesture on the decisive stage of the second set, he couldn’t be reassured. He approached the judgment harshly and demanded the father of the Greek, Apostolos Tsitsipas, who was chattering in the stands, finally calm down and Stephanos received a warning. Training is prohibited. Medvedev’s anger culminated in the fact that he called Jaume Campistol a “little cat”. That expression should now be in the gallery of Most Beautiful Insults next to McEnroe “You can’t be serious.”

After the match ended, Medvedev apologized but said he was proud of his level of recovery. “I usually make mistakes,” he said. Silently, like a silent priest, he abandoned Tsitsipas.

Medvedev knows that Sunday is mainly about the most famous three-way fight in tennis. It also assumes “Novak and a little bit of Roger will be watching”. But he also clarified, “It’s their business, not my business. I’m here to win the final.”