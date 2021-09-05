Radioactive wastewater from Fukushima will be released into the ocean through a one kilometer undersea tunnel

Radioactive dump! 1 km long tunnel under the sea

According to Kyodo News, which is based on the sources of the power plant operator Tokyo Electric Power (TEPCO), the Japanese company will build an ocean-bound tunnel below the power plant to drain sewage.

In this context, TEPCO, which plans to further dilute the treated wastewater within legal standards and reduce its radioactivity, will release it into the Pacific Ocean through a one-kilometer tunnel being built under the sea.

The tunnel will be built by carving bedrock into the sea floor near Reactor No. 5 at the Dai-ichi Power Plant, and will extend 1 km to the east and bring waste water to the sea in the no-fishing area. authorized.

TEPCO, which is expected to file a formal application with the Nuclear Regulatory Board (NRA) for construction in the near future, plans to delve into the project first early next year.

The central government announced that the release process would begin in the spring of 2023.

Neighboring countries interact

Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide announced in April that wastewater from the Fukushima Dai-ichi Nuclear Power Plant, which was damaged in the earthquake and tsunami in the country’s northeast 10 years ago, will be discharged into the sea.

And while neighboring countries China, South Korea and Taiwan responded to the Tokyo government’s decision, the United States “understands” and the International Atomic Energy Agency announced that it supports it.