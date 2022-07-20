Radio Havana Cuba | Indigenous peoples in Panama started a land titling strike

| Photo: Panama Star

Panama City, July 20 (RHC) The National Coordinator of the Indigenous Peoples of Panama (Coonapip) will start a national strike on Wednesday to demand that the government give title to their land.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Guna Yala people, Reginfo Navas, explained that in order to isolate the territory, the Alto Bayano, Ipetí Emberá, Pueblo Nuevo, Puerto Lara, Chepo, Puente Bayano and Ngäbe Buglé districts would be obstructed. Madungandí, Wargandí, and Collective Lands.

Konabib warned that “the strike and the national lockdown will continue until the government responds in a responsible manner to the call of all the authorities who so far feel ridiculed and discriminated against due to the lack of attention and response by the government.”

The protest has the support of 12 congresses and assemblies, as well as authorities from seven indigenous peoples.

The demonstration also demands an end to evictions by settlers and recognition of the development of the Madungandi and Embera regions of Alto Bayanu, which have already been recognized by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights.

Konabib also emphasized the establishment of a dialogue table with the executive authority in which the Catholic Church will have the role of mediator, in order to find concrete solutions to the conditions of indigenous peoples and the authority on their lands. (Source / Telesur)