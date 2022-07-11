Radio Bruno Estate returns on Wednesday: many great musicians in Piazza Sordello

Mantova – You will be one Parade of Stars on Wednesday 13 July in Mantua in Piazza Sordello Celebrating the free event Yoga Radio Bruno Estate. They will be at the same stage Eletra Lamborghini, Rocco Hunt, Tannani, Federico Rossi, Francesco Gabbani, Cristiano Malgoglio, Cristina Davina, Luigi Strangis, Alex, Giordana Ange, Matteo Romano, Folia, Federico Baroni, rich and poor, Mattia Bazar and international guests Subject and Tom Walker.

appointment in starting from 20 In the heart of the city. The evening was presented on Monday 11 July in the Mantova Municipal Council Hall by the Municipal Councilor of Mantova Iakubo Rebicchiby President and Editor-in-Chief of Radio Bruno Gianni Brandi It is the speaker Enzo Ferrari.

“Mantova is pleased to finally welcome, after 3 years, the extraordinary Concert of Yoga Radio Bruno Estate in Piazza Sordello – noted Rebicci -. It will be an opportunity to enjoy and listen to beautiful music with many young people and many families, in an unusual environment.”

Yoga Radio Bruno Estate means Big names in music, party and entertainment for a heterogeneous audience – Brandy explained. We are proud of that The growing success of these years has allowed our musical event to become one of the most important events of the Italian summerOrganizational effort. I thank the municipality of Mantua for the care and hospitality of this wonderful city, where we are the leaders of the masses for the seven days and I thank the yoga that will bring the four phases of our tour, a charge of taste, freshness and vitality. Joy with a mixture of colors and flavors, a partnership that promotes the best Italian music along with the highest quality fruit harvested in this period. Yoga is the name of fruit juice.. the distinction that will color this summer festival in the name of returning to live concerts and entertainment.”

“Beautiful music, fun and rediscovered sociability are the perfect proposition for summer evenings at LA5 – a race of energy and agility, perfect for the Mediaset channel dedicated to young and dynamic women,” said Marco Costa, Director of Mediaset Thematic Networks.

Cristiano Malgoglio in Mantua will sing his latest hit “Sucu Sucu” While the songwriter Francesco Japanese He will be present with the new success “peace and love”.

Lamborghini Eletra and Rocco Hunt They will make people dance with the summer song “Caramelo”, a song made with the Spanish superstar Lola Nelly.

Expecting stars for the young producer and songwriter at the moment Tanani, Federico Rossi Who will present the new song “Le Mans” and the band folia He returned to success with the single “Morto per Te”.

Live from Amici will also be on Yoga Radio Bruno Estate Luigi Strangis With “Keep me Tonight” and Alex With “we are not alone”.

The evening’s guests are also songwriters Giordana Ange, Matteo Romano and Federico Baroni.

For the joy of young and old will be present Christina Davinastraight from UK record artist Tom Walker with his latest song “Serotonin” and from Germany famous jockey, musician and record producer Topic.

The evening will be presented by Alicia Ventura and Enzo Ferrari.

It will be possible to follow Yoga Radio Bruno Estate Mantova live on the frequencies of Radio Bruno and on Radio Bruno TV (in Lombardy on channel 190) and via the Bruno Radio app. Thanks to the agreement with Mediaset, the evening will be broadcast on La5 at the end of August.