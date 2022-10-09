Racism is in the opposite direction. Moving away with white students from the “black” celebrations

London. How is the University of Westminster’s “Black History Month” celebrated, the month dedicated to African American history? Preventing white students from entering the events. Reversing the apartheid trials in London, in the world’s most diverse and multi-ethnic capital. The university’s student union’s decision to limit participation in some of the program’s activities to black students has angered many. The official motivation given in the media email makes clear that the restrictions – in the letter not specifying events, whether debates, film screenings or dance evenings – say the decision was made “in the interest and encouragement of a safe place for confrontation and honest discussions”. As if to say that, if there were also Caucasian students, blacks might feel intimidated. It is a justification that has worried many professors from other universities. It baffled him, Neil Thain, a social anthropologist at the University of Edinburgh, told the Daily Telegraph. “It is tragic to see a British university copying the social segregation we had previously seen in educational systems in South Africa and the United States – he explained to the newspaper – and it is bitterly ironic to see the rhetoric of safe spaces used in this as a way to justify apartheid. Nothing is capable of making social spaces More insecure than this way of representing.” Conservative MP John Hayes, who said he was concerned about “how such ideas might spread in a free and open society” and called for an investigation into potential discrimination, also agreed. To be clear to these bigots that racial discrimination is not reduced by discrimination in turn on the basis of race. Free Speach’s Toby Young commented, but they are so blinded by their ideological beliefs that they can’t see the contradiction. Meanwhile, the University of Westminster separately promotes the Create a Black History Year Program, designed to prepare black students for employment, taking into account issues such as micro-aggression, systemic racism, and under-representation. “This is a program that wants to turn differences between students into opportunities – the university spokesperson explained – equal opportunity does not always mean providing access to the same things: it means creating a game plan by offering some programs for those who have not been fairly represented or for those who have had a chance Less so far.”

Instead, for now, the Student Union representatives are keeping quiet, perhaps for fear of stirring up another creeping space at the first “politically correct” comment that might escape their mouths. However, yesterday, in a university social media post, he promoted an interactive class on the Zoom platform, run by Zoe Harsh, CEO and founder of a social enterprise that deals with job development, as well as an economics graduate and president. From the Essex Student Union for two years, a conciliatory message emerged. “This event is part of Black History Month, but all students are welcome – read the post – don’t miss it.” Fortunately, not everyone in Westminster is politically correct.