Quinyx publishes 2022 deskless workforce report in DACH

Non-desktop workers don’t feel valued, 70 percent are confident they’ll find another job quickly

quinix, one of the leading workforce management companies powered by artificial intelligence, publishes the “State of the Non-Desk Workforce 2022 Report”, thus highlighting the working state of employees in shift work. The annual survey findings can help service sector employers better understand and respond to the needs and desires of their employees — also known as non-desk workers or frontline workers. For the survey conducted in March 2022, 2,000 employees in Germany, Austria and Switzerland from shift service industries were interviewed.

This year’s report highlights three key insights for companies to act upon:

Lack of appreciation leads to layoffs

About 45 percent of employees in the DACH area considered leaving their jobs last year. 70 percent Of those surveyed are sure they will easily find a suitable job elsewhere based on their skills — a 20 percent increase compared to 2021. This change in mindset can be a cause of labor shortages and make it difficult for employers to retain their employees in the long term.

However, the appreciation shown has a significant impact on the loyalty of frontline workers. So gave around 39 percent Of the respondents indicated that they considered resigning in the past year due to lack of appreciation from their manager 60 percent of non-desktop workers in the DACH also feel that their managers see them as a replaceable or temporary resource.

Lack of flexibility and lack of time for private life

While office workers have seen a new kind of flexibility in working hours and location over the past two years, many non-office workers have not: every fourth It states that they have no control over their own list. Menu changes are also a problem: 22 percent Of the respondents felt that a request to change the menu would be met with a negative. additional 20 percent They even say that they are afraid of unpleasant consequences if they do not take someone else’s shift.

At the same time, the private lives of many respondents are neglected: 81 percent There is no time for a worker who has no office or activities with friends because of the shift schedule. every third He was also unable to attend important family events such as weddings, births, or funerals due to his shift work. So it is not surprising that Every sixth respondent You want a better work-life balance.

Stressful work environment due to understaffed shifts

Frontline staff have done a lot during the pandemic and are still doing great things so that daily life can continue as normal as possible for many people. But they also had to struggle with understaffing due to illness and poor planning last year. About 75 percent He stated that this staff shortage resulted in a stressful work environment. Not least because a fourth Of those surveyed had to perform more last-minute bouts.

Focusing on personnel and technology against labor shortage

There are many ways companies can improve the day-to-day work of their employees – from appreciating and empowering frontline workers.

“About 90 percent of global companies rely on front line workers. It is therefore of paramount importance to take care of your workforce; That is, taking steps to keep them in their current jobs, improve their well-being and enhance their professional development,” explains Eric Fellburg, founder and CEO of Quinyx. All over the world there are frontline employees who are overworked, undervalued and fed up with their poor working conditions.

Industries such as retail, hospitality, healthcare, and logistics are experiencing unprecedented levels of layoffs and are equally struggling to find new workers to fill the gaps.”

In order for companies to attract and retain workers, they need to deploy technology that enables their employees to be more involved and take control of their work lives. “We need to make frontline workers feel valued and empowered. Organizations need to adapt to a digitally empowered workforce and give them the tools to participate more and take control of their work lives,” adds Eric Velburg. “Informed, well-trained, engaged and valuable employees ensure greater loyalty to the company, which in turn leads to more efficient operations and a more productive workforce.”

