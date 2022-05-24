Question marks about Nadal ahead of the French Open – who will stop your matches? – Sports

The 2021 French Open had it all. But this year, the classic clay court promises even more excitement. Especially with guys everything seems to open up.

Paris (AFP) – It’s going to be two exciting weeks in Paris. Rarely has the question of the men’s favorites at the French Open been so open this year.

For women, on the other hand, there is a very clear title candidate. And what about the Germans? want a surprise. The German news agency answers the most important questions in front of the classic clay court in Roland Garros, which begins on Sunday.

From when to when will it be played?

Sunday starts with the first round. The women’s final will then be held on June 4 and the men’s final on June 5.

Who are the favorite men?

In fact, that question is always easy to answer in Paris: Rafael Nadal. But everything is different this year. Nadal got off to a perfect start to the season with his record-breaking Grand Slam win in Australia, but he’s been experiencing severe foot pain again recently in Rome. The Spaniard is playing his favorite tournament this year without a title on clay. If he sets his foot, he will remain the favorite again.

But many experts rely on Novak Djokovic. The world number one has overcome Australia’s shock surrounding a forced departure due to the lack of a coronavirus vaccine and was finally convincing to win in Rome. Then there is the Spanish genius Carlos Alcaraz. The 19-year-old beat Nadal, Djokovic and Alexander Zverev in Madrid. Many believe that he is capable of the great coup. Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas is also one of my favourites.

And what about Alexander Zverev?

The German top seed has had a mixed season so far. In Australia it was already over in the round of 16, and the year after that was bumpy as well. The 25-year-old Olympic champion is still waiting to win the championship in 2022. However, recently, the curve of the figure has been pointing upwards. In Madrid he reached the final, in Rome he was in the semi-finals. Additionally, his father has returned as a coach by his side. Perhaps it is good for Zverev that he is not one of the favorites and that he is not putting himself under as much pressure as he was before the Australian Open.

Who is the favorite of women?

Iga Sweatk. This is the player everyone is looking at in Paris. The Pole won 28 consecutive matches including the FA Cup. Their last defeat dates back to February in the tournament held in Dubai. She then won titles in Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart and Rome. Number one in incredible shape and currently dominating the competition at will. Spain’s Paula Padusa or Anas Jaber from Tunisia may be the most dangerous for her.

What about the German players?

Only three players reached the main draw: Angelique Kerber, Andrea Petkovic and Tatiana Maria. All three should not play a major role. Kerber in particular has had a poor season so far, being eliminated in Stuttgart and Rome at the start. At the tournament in Strasbourg this week, she celebrated her first claycourt victory of the year. For the past three years, Kerber has always finished in the first round.

Where will the French Open be broadcast?

Tennis fans get their money’s worth at Eurosport. The broadcaster broadcasts all 886 games from Paris on Eurosport or on its JoynPLUS+ platform. The best matches from the evening session will also be broadcast live on Eurosport from 9pm. There is an inevitable change in the expert team. Because tennis legend Boris Becker is serving his sentence in London, Mischa Zverev will step in. Additionally, Barbara Rittner serves as an expert in the tried and tested method.