Queen Elizabeth: What is happening to the health of the Queen of the United Kingdom – Europe – International

were doctors Queen Isabel IIBuckingham Palace said on Thursday the 96-year-old was “concerned” about her health and recommended that she be placed under medical supervision at her Scottish castle in Balmoral.

“Following further assessment this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned about Her Majesty’s health and have recommended that she remain under medical observation,” Buckingham Palace said, also noting that despite everything, King “relaxed” It continues until Balmoral Castle, which is the summer residence of Queen Elizabeth II.

His family was informed of the situation, the British Agency for the Palestinian Authority explained, while Prime Minister Liz Truss expressed the country’s concern over the news.

The royal family moves to Balmoral

The The Duke of CambridgeKensington Palace, Prince William’s official residence, reported that Kensington Palace, second only to the British crown, had traveled to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to be with Elizabeth II, after learning that his grandmother was receiving medical care. His wife, Catherine, will remain in Windsor with their children.

William, who has just moved into a house on the grounds of Windsor Castle, near London where the king usually resides recently, was seen on Wednesday taking his three children, Princes George, Charlotte and Louis, to his new school near Ascot. in the region.

Prince William, 40, has made more formal commitments to helping his grandmother due to his advanced age.

It was also known that Prince Charles, heir to the British crown, was at Balmoral Castle with his mother, and had reported staying at Clarence House. The Prince of Wales traveled with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

The other three children of Queen Anna, Andres and Eduardo are expected to arrive in Balmoral soon.

Even the Dukes of Sussex, Enrique and Meghan will also travel to Scotland to meet the rest of the royal family. They, who are based in the United States, were visiting Europe this week and were in Germany this Thursday, for a veterans sports competition, and planned to fly to London tonight for an award ceremony for a foundation to fight childhood diseases. .

And the brief statement published by Buckingham Palace said that the displacement of members of the royal family appeared to reflect the serious health of the Queen, who is still “comfortable” in her residence.

Liz Truss on Tuesday with Elizabeth II. picture: POOL / AFP / JANE BARLO

‘The whole country is very worried’

The health of the Queen, who has had “movement problems” for a long time, has deteriorated since she welcomed Boris Johnson at Balmoral on Tuesday, who tendered her resignation as prime minister, and his successor, Liz Truss, who entrusted her with coaching. from the government.

After hearing the announcement from Buckingham Palace, the British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, confirmed on Thursday that “The whole country is deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace” about the health of Queen Elizabeth II.

“My thoughts – and those of everyone in the UK – are with Her Majesty and her family at this time,” the new prime minister wrote on Twitter.

On Tuesday, Elizabeth II received the new Prime Minister in Balmoral, who asked him to form a government after her election as leader of the Conservative Party, to succeed Boris Johnson, who resigned last July.

In the published photo of the meeting between Isabel II and Tros, the king is seen smiling, but very thin and with a stick in hand. On Wednesday, the Queen suspended a meeting of the so-called Privy Council, made up of officials and politicians advising her.

For his part, the Speaker of the House of Commons, Lindsey Hoyle, interrupted a parliamentary speech to declare: “I know that I speak on behalf of the entire House of Parliament when I say that we send our best wishes to Her Majesty and that she and the Royal Family are in our thoughts and prayers at this time.”

“If there is anything else, we will inform the House of Representatives,” he added.

Elizabeth II celebrated her platinum jubilee this year, which marked the 70th anniversary of the throne, a record in British history.

international writing

With information from AFP and EFE

