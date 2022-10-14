Quartararo sees room for improvement

(Motorsport-Total.com) — Factory Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo, who leads the 2022 MotoGP standings by just two points after failing at the Thai Grand Prix, has made a strong start in the third-to-last weekend race of the season.

On Friday, the day of practice for the Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island, Quartaro finished fifth in evening practice (FT2) despite having a mistake on his fastest lap. In the morning training session (FT1) he had finished a non-representative 12th after being one of the few to hold off a final attack with new tires in this session.

“It’s been three years since our last drive here,” Quartararo says. “Since then there have been major developments from many manufacturers, so I didn’t really know what to expect. But our potential seems very promising.”

Quartararo can still see lap times for turn 1 and turn 12

“Conditions were tough in the morning, but we actually had a very good pace. It was better in the afternoon, but I made a mistake on the fastest lap. I’m glad I was still able to get into the top five,” said the championship leader.

As part of the Phillip Island Grand Prix circuit where he still sees room for improvement, Quartararo essentially sets the start and finish start/finish straight. “In Sector 1, especially turn 1, we can still improve a little bit,” he says, and he notes, “Paul was basically there. [Espargaro] embarrassed.”

© Motorsport Pictures Honda rider Paul Espargaro (background) wowed Quartararo on Friday Zoom

“And at the end of the last corner,” Quartararo continued, “the rear wheel is always spinning on the pavement. We have to look at that.” In that regard, the Yamaha rider already knows where he and his crew about crew chief Diego Gobellini want to start with.

Wet spots are still a problem – not wind

“We’re trying to find a solution for the wet spots. Every time I find one, the bike slips away for a while, but then immediately catches up again. It sways a little bit,” says Quartararo on the final corner (Curve 12).

Meanwhile, the strong winds that traditionally blow on Phillip Island do not worry the MotoGP general classification leader: “It’s hard only if you brake for the first corner and the wind pushes you toward the edge of the track. But I wouldn’t say it’s a big deal. Once you know which direction it’s blowing. Wind, it’s okay.”