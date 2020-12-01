Quadruple knockout winner revealed, live performances begin

NBC

With Ryan Gallagher pulling out of Team Kelly Clarkson from the competition, the final place in the Top 18 of the current season 19 of the show will go to either Julia Cooper, Larriah Jackson or Taryn Papa.

Season 19 is back with a new episode on Monday, November 30th. In New Outing, the winner was revealed by a four-way knockout before the show moved to the next round, which was the Live Playoffs.

Ryan Gallagher, Julia Cooper, Maria Jackson and Taryn Baba previously took to the stage to win a final place in the Top 18, but only one would get the place. As Ryan from the team Kelly Clarkson She withdrew from the competition, and the spot went to either Julia, Larrea or Tarin. It was later announced that Taryn was part of the team Blake Shelton He emerged as the winner by a four-way knockout, while the other two were eliminated.

It was time for the Live Qualifiers started by Dees (Team Kelly). She hit the stage to sing Tina Turner“What does love have to do with it?” John Legend Impressed when it called her “soulful” and “deliberate” performance. Coach Kelly has also been tweeting about Dezs, saying she has the voice of a “broken angel”.

Madeline Consuere, who was also on Kelly, followed her. She chose “What if I never get over you” for the first night of the live shows. Blake loved choosing her song and enjoyed the performance, while Kelly urged America to vote for Madeleine. Meanwhile, Tanner Gomez chanted “Lovin ‘On You.” Unfortunately, his microphone appears to have been rejected because his voice was barely heard. Despite this, Kelly said he had great instincts and that it was such a fun performance.

Kelly team performance wrapped up Cami Clone. She delivered a captivating “Never Tear Us Down” performance. Kelly liked it, describing it as “cool, sexy and sexy to watch”.

As for the team Gwen Stefani: A famous American singerPayge Turner started things off NSYNCThe song “It’s Gonna Be Me” is playing guitar. Gwen said it was a “psychedelic” interpretation of the song. Later, Ben Allen took the stage to perform an emotional drama about “There Goes My Life”. It was such an epic performance that the coaches gave him a standing ovation at the end of his performance.

Joseph Sol followed her with a performance of “How Deep is Your Love” in which he showed his soft and warm voice. Gwen’s passion for “crazy” performance. Then Robin Carter hit the stage to come out Mariah CareyHe hit “the hero” and it was another perfect performance from Team Gwen.

Then Jim Ranger of Blake’s team sang Lee PaesHit “rumor”. The performance convinced Blake that Jim was “incredibly talented” and that he likely will be in the end. Meanwhile, he sang was worth the wait The judges“Love is alive.” He totally impressed Blake saying it was their best performance this season.

Ian Flanigan sang “Make You Feel My Love”. Boasting his cool tone, he put on an amazing performance. The performances were concluded by Blake Tarin’s team, who chose to sing “I hope you are happy now,” and Mr. Kingsley, who sang “Beyond.”

the team John LegendTamara Jade then took to the stage to sing “Crazy” that perfectly described her performance that night. John even called her a star. Later, Chloe Hogan sang “My Future,” highlighting her jazz vocals. It was followed by Billy Ray, who sang “Sweet Music Man” Kenny Roger. John commended her, saying that she belonged to this stage.

The conclusion of the live qualifying was John Holiday. He performed the song “Fly Me to the Moon” which suits his jazzy voice. John loved it and thought America would keep him competitive.