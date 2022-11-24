Qatar World Cup 2022 | The Arab World: What are the differences between a sheikh, an emir, a sultan, and a caliph? | Sheikh Dubai | Globalism

The Qatar World Cup 2022 It started with a lavish opening ceremony at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, which is one of the architectural gems that was built especially for the competition and was attended by JungkookMember of the btsCountry singer Fahad Al Kubais and actor Morgan Freeman.

With the start of the biggest sporting event, it was traditions of this region They make their way into the world. Arabic or Islamic surnames (“old man“,”Prince” also “caliph) They are concepts used in popular culture, but many do not know their meaning or significance.

What does the word “prince” mean?

The RAE defines “amir” as “an Arab prince or chief” and is associated with the caliph, who is responsible for appointing those, who are the highest authority in a particular province.

What is a “caliph”?

in the Arab worldThe caliph is the highest religious and political authorityIt means “successor” and is considered the heir of the Prophet Muhammad.

“The title of Muslim princes who, as successors to Muhammad, exercised supreme religious and civil authority in certain Muslim regions,” the RAE explains.

Who is “the Sultan”?

In this case, it is a term used, and unlike the “caliph” who is the highest religious and political authority, “The Sultan” The most important civil position (equivalent to the king of a country). The RAE described him as “Emperor of the Turks” and “Muslim prince or ruler”.

What is an “elder”?

finally, “Sheikh” It is one of the most used words in popular culture. According to the RAE, he is a “religious or political leader among Muslims” and denotes, according to the classical Arab scholar, an older person who wields power.

It is also derived from the term “Sheikh” (“old”). It is associated with ruler of an Islamic region Cement.

It should be noted that the concepts of “emir”, “sultan” and “caliph” are considered Islamic titles, while the word “Sheikh” is Arabic.

Who is the Emir of Qatar?

The current prince Tamim bin Hamad Al ThaniHe is the tenth and fourth son of King Hamad, and he has ruled the country since 2013, the year his father relinquished power.