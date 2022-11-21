Qatar World Cup 2022 | From VAR to SAOT: what it is and how it works The new technology that is a trend in the World Cup and canceled a goal against Inner Valencia in Ecuador vs. Qatar | RMMD DTCC | Globalism

Five minutes and ten seconds. The first obvious risk action ends with the target. First World Cup entry Qatar 2022. But also, first tackle technology, something that has been fixed in football for many years but still sparks controversy around the ball. A millimeter away from the side – but out of the side after all – by Michael Estrada after a free-kick deflected the goalpost. Liner Valencia.

Ecuador temporarily defeats Qatar 2-0 At the 2022 World Cup premiere, after a stunning opening ceremony. However, the competition has already seen its first technological experience. This time it was not VAR but SAOT, which is “semi-automatic offside” . This system enables the option of resolution with 3D animations that are automatically generated during the game.

What is needed is to reduce decision-making from the current 70s to an average of 25 inches or less. So, while Liner Valencia Celebrating his first Ecuadorian goal with his teammates – coming later from 12 steps – Italian referee Daniele Orsato was attentive to what they told him from the VAR stand which was in charge of his compatriot. Paolo Valeri.

The far side to Ecuador was loaded with a semi-automatic (SAOT) stealth system.

To implement SAOT, 12 cameras are needed to be installed under the roof of each court to capture the movements of the ball and up to 29 data points per player which will be captured 50 times per second. In addition, the ball will have an inertial measurement unit (IMU) inside it, which will send a data packet 500 times per second to the video room, which will make it possible to detect with absolute accuracy the moment in which the person hitting the ball is.

This data is then immediately sent to a file AVAR (Video Assistant or Assistant) Specifically sneak to check and make his recommendation to VAR And finally to the main referee who is on the field.

The Qatar World Cup Quietly it could be the world of technology. Although FIFA has determined that for the tournament, VAR audio will not be deployed during competition, what is required is that the technology backs up the referee’s decisions almost instantly during a match.

This is not the first time that the VAR or its cousins ​​have been present at the World Cup. in Russia 2018 It has been used 20 times and all have been decisive. Below we review each of the situations in which technology was used at the last World Cup.

Russia and the influence of VAR

In the last edition (Russia 2018) technology was used for the first time in the World Cup. The video assistant referee was used 20 times and the Peruvian team was the protagonist. What is remarkable is that 19 times they have been in the group stage and only once in the final: in the final between France and Croatia.

Portugal vs. Spain – Date 1, Group B: Halfway through the match, which ended 3-3 with a hat-trick by Cristiano Ronaldo, the VAR was told by referee Gianluca Rocchi that there was no foul by Diego Costa on Pepe, so it was validated 1-1.

France v Australia – Group C first date: At the start of the second half, Antoine Griezmann’s run ended with a run once he entered the penalty area. The first time the match continued, but seconds later Uruguayan referee Andrés Cunha consulted the VAR. After watching the replay, he didn’t hesitate to point out the penalty spot and didn’t forgive Griezmann for putting France ahead.

peru vs. Denmark – Date 1, Group C: Christian Cueva was brought down in the area, so referee Bakary Gassama (Gambia) decided to use the VAR technique to signal the penalty kick. However, “Aladdin” missed an unbeatable opportunity. The duel ended in victory for the Danish team. Defeat still hurts us.

Costa Rica vs. Serbia – Date 1, Group E: Senegalese Malang Diedhiou requested VAR assistance to determine the color of the card for a potential elbow from Aleksandar Prijović against an opponent and finally decided to show yellow.

Sweden vs. South Korea – First date for Group G: Minwoo Kim Clayson took the lead inside the box. And Joel Aguilar awarded the maximum penalty after consulting the VAR, although he did not initially indicate the action.

Russia vs. Egypt – Date 1, Group A: Mohamed Salah was entering the area and he was grabbed by the shoulder. Enrique Caceres considered the foul to have been outside the area, but before the Egyptian protest he asked for a review and the linesmen noticed that the Liverpool player had already crossed the line, which led to the locals being punished.

Iran vs Spain – the second date of the second group: The Spaniards went ahead 1-0 thanks to Diego Costa’s goal, but in the second half Ezzatullah equalized for the Iranians. However, the VAR confirmed that it was offside and the goal was disallowed. The main referee was the Uruguayan Cunha.

Denmark vs. History of Australia 2 for Group C: The Danes advanced with a goal from Eriksen, but Australia equalized from a penalty kick after a handball from Youssef Poulsen inside the area was referred to by Spaniard Matteo Lahoz, and Jedinak converted in the final 1-1.

brazil vs. Costa Rica – Date 2, Group E: The main referee of the match, Bjorn Kuipers, awarded a penalty kick to Brazil after an alleged foul on Neymar. After using the VAR to watch the play again, he reversed his decision. It ended up being an indirect shot for Costa Rica. This was the first time that technology had made the decision to return to refereeing at the World Cup.

Nigerian vs. Iceland – Date 2 from Group D: The referee didn’t see it but the VAR did: Iboyehi’s reckless penalty on Finnbogason. Then Sigurðsson, unable to score, sent his shot over the goal.

belgium vs. Tunisia – the second date of the seventh group: Eden Hazard went down due to the lack of a Tunisia defender and based on every replay it looked different if he was brought down inside or out. However, Salvadoran referee Juan Francisco Zumba, after being consulted, indicated the penalty kick limit.

Saudi vs. Egypt – Date 3 of Group A: After reviewing the initial decision of Colombian Wilmar Roldan, VAR decided to award a penalty to Fahad Al Muwallad by Ali Jabr, who saw the yellow card. Salman Al-Faraj converted the maximum penalty kick into a goal.

Portugal vs. Iran – Date 3 Group B: The match in which technology was used the most – led by Paraguay’s Enrique Caceres – started with a foul on Cristiano Ronaldo inside the area that was not penalized, but the referee called for technology for the first time that night to fix his mistake.

Portugal vs. Iran – Date 3 Group B: Once again with CR7 as the protagonist. It almost left him without the World Cup. If there was a stricter referee, that could mean a red card, not just a yellow one.

Portugal vs. Iran – Date 3 Group B: It was a penalty kick that put the Portuguese under control. This time in the Portuguese’s area, a very dubious hand led to a maximum penalty kick and an Iranian equalizer that ended CR7’s chances of finishing first in the group.

spain vs. Morocco – Date 3 of Group B: The goal that meant La Roja took first place, since the goal that was disallowed because of Aspas’ supposed advanced position were finally penalized and thus Spain made it 2-2. Main Referee: Ravshan Irmatov, of Uzbekistan

Mexico vs. Sweden – Date 3 of Group F: Argentine Nestor Pitana viewed a possible handball from Chicharito Hernandez in controlling the ball inside the area, but decided not to award a penalty kick.

South Korea vs. Germany – Third Date of Group F: German disaster party. Mark Geiger asked for Kim Jong-Goon’s first goal against Germany to be reviewed for offside, which was not the case. The score was 1-0 which ended 2-0 in favor of the Asians.

Colombia – Senegal – Third date of Group H: An alleged foul led to the VAR being called after the referee had imposed a penalty. After the repetition, it was clear that he had only touched the ball. The violation was not punished.

France vs. Croatia – Final: Ten minutes after the end of the first part of the World Cup final, the video assistant referee decided Ivan Perisic after a corner kick from France. After that, the Argentine referee Nestor Pitana punished the penalty kick: Griezmann took advantage of it in the partial 2-1.

